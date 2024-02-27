Q Magazine
21 Savage Unveils 30-Date North American Tour

The rapper's first solo headlining tour in five years follows his No. 1 album, 'American Dream'

21 Savage will play 30 cities across North America in early summer.

Fresh off a No. 1 album with January's American Dream, the Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage will hit the road in May and July for 30 dates across the U.S. and Canada. Starting in Vancouver on May 1, 21 will touch down in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto before closing the tour back home, at Atlanta's Lakewood Amphitheatre, on June 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1.

21 Savage makes an appearance at the Grammys earlier this month.

21 made waves earlier this year, prior to the release of American Dream, when he released a trailer for what was billed as a biopic about his life, starring Donald Glover and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughin as the British-born rapper at various stages of his life. Though the announcement seemed to come out of left-field, the trailer was convincing enough that plenty believed it was real, only for the rapper to reveal it was all a parodic publicity stunt last month.

While there might not be an actual film on the horizon, the attention certainly didn't seem to disrupt the release of American Dream, which became his fourth consecutive project to top the U.S. album chart. (He nabbed his first No. 1 with sophomore album I Am > I Was in 2018, then added two more with a pair of collaborations: Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin in 2020, and Her Loss with Drake in 2022.)

In addition to the solo tour, 21 will also perform at London's Wireless Festival in July. The rapper, who was born in the U.K. but emigrated to the U.S. as a child, only recently played his first concert on British shores, hampered by visa issues following his controversial arrest by ICE in 2019.

21 is also booked for London's Wireless Festival this coming July.

Check out 21 Savage's full tour schedule below:

May 01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 03 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

May 05 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 09 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

May 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 14 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

May 18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

May 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 21 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

May 23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

May 25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

May 28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

May 31 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 01 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

June 02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 05 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 06 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 08 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival*

June 09 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 11 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 13 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

June 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

