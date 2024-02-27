21 Savage Unveils 30-Date North American Tour

Fresh off a No. 1 album with January's American Dream, the Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage will hit the road in May and July for 30 dates across the U.S. and Canada. Starting in Vancouver on May 1, 21 will touch down in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto before closing the tour back home, at Atlanta's Lakewood Amphitheatre, on June 15.

21 made waves earlier this year, prior to the release of American Dream, when he released a trailer for what was billed as a biopic about his life, starring Donald Glover and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughin as the British-born rapper at various stages of his life. Though the announcement seemed to come out of left-field, the trailer was convincing enough that plenty believed it was real, only for the rapper to reveal it was all a parodic publicity stunt last month.

While there might not be an actual film on the horizon, the attention certainly didn't seem to disrupt the release of American Dream, which became his fourth consecutive project to top the U.S. album chart. (He nabbed his first No. 1 with sophomore album I Am > I Was in 2018, then added two more with a pair of collaborations: Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin in 2020, and Her Loss with Drake in 2022.)

In addition to the solo tour, 21 will also perform at London's Wireless Festival in July. The rapper, who was born in the U.K. but emigrated to the U.S. as a child, only recently played his first concert on British shores, hampered by visa issues following his controversial arrest by ICE in 2019.