21 Savage Unveils 30-Date North American Tour

Fresh off a No. 1 album with January's American Dream, the Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage will hit the road in May and July for 30 dates across the U.S. and Canada. Starting in Vancouver on May 1, 21 will touch down in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto before closing the tour back home, at Atlanta's Lakewood Amphitheatre, on June 15.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1.
21 made waves earlier this year, prior to the release of American Dream, when he released a trailer for what was billed as a biopic about his life, starring Donald Glover and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughin as the British-born rapper at various stages of his life. Though the announcement seemed to come out of left-field, the trailer was convincing enough that plenty believed it was real, only for the rapper to reveal it was all a parodic publicity stunt last month.
While there might not be an actual film on the horizon, the attention certainly didn't seem to disrupt the release of American Dream, which became his fourth consecutive project to top the U.S. album chart. (He nabbed his first No. 1 with sophomore album I Am > I Was in 2018, then added two more with a pair of collaborations: Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin in 2020, and Her Loss with Drake in 2022.)
In addition to the solo tour, 21 will also perform at London's Wireless Festival in July. The rapper, who was born in the U.K. but emigrated to the U.S. as a child, only recently played his first concert on British shores, hampered by visa issues following his controversial arrest by ICE in 2019.
Check out 21 Savage's full tour schedule below:
May 01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 03 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
May 05 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
May 07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
May 09 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
May 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 14 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
May 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 21 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
May 23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
May 25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
May 28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
May 29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
May 31 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 01 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
June 02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 05 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
June 06 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 08 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival*
June 09 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 11 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 13 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
June 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre