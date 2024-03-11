Q Magazine
311 Celebrates 3/11 With NPR Tiny Desk Performance and North American Tour Announcement

'This kind of reminds me of being in my dad's basement, being back next to the pool table, but it smells better here,' frontman Nick Hexum said.

Source: MEGA

311 appeared on NPR's 'Tiny Desk' on Monday, March 11, a very special date for the band's fanbase.

By
Today (Monday, March 11) is a very special day for fans of the funky Nebraska reggae rock band 311. That's why NPR's Tiny Desk premiered the band's intimate performance at the office iconic studio this morning.

"What better way to spend March 11 than with 311 bringing love and nostalgia to the Tiny Desk," NPR's Maria Stern wrote in the YouTube video's description.

"The members of 311, who have been a band together for over 30 years, strolled into NPR HQ and barely needed much rehearsal time before playing four of their most beloved tracks. The band has been performing these songs for decades, and you can tell it all just comes naturally."

The performance included the tracks "Beautiful Disaster," "All Mixed Up," "Amber" and "Down."

Frontman Nick Hexum said he felt at home in the show's intimate recording space.

"This kind of reminds me of being in my dad's basement, being back next to the pool table, but it smells better here," he said.

The group also used the occasion to announce their upcoming North American tour with support from AWOLNATION and Neon Trees.

The band also used the special day as an opportunity to announce their upcoming North American tour with AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. They'll start in Cincinnati on July 20 and end in Redmond, Washington, on July 31.

A pre-sale event for the band's 311 Nation fan club will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 12. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 15.

311's busy touring schedule will begin months earlier with a 4/20 show in Kansas City. The band will also tour Europe for the first time in two decades this June and play several festivals including Brightside in Orlando and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.

The comment section below Tiny Desk's YouTube video was filled with fans wishing each other a happy 311 Day.

"They still got it 30 years later. Surprised to see them on Tiny Desk Concert though," one person said.

"311 snare drum is the sound of my childhood," said another.

"Can't believe they crammed their sound behind the Tiny Desk! Happy 311!" a different commenter said.

Check out a full list of the newly-announced North American tour dates below:

July 20 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

July 21 – Chicago, Illinois – The Salt Shed

July 23 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 24 – Huber Heights, Ohio – Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26 – Interlochen, Michigan – Kresge Auditorium

July 27 – Sterling Heights, Michigan – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 28 – Cleveland, Ohio – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 31 – Niagara Falls, Ontario – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

Aug. 3 – Bridgeport, Connecticut – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 6 – Gilford, New Hampshire – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 7 – Boston, Massachusetts – Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 9 – Manteo, North Carolina – Roanoke Island Festival Park

Aug. 10 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – North Charleston, South Carolina – Firefly Distillery

Aug. 14 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

Aug. 15 – Albertville, Alabama – Sand Mountain Amphitheater

Aug. 17 – St. Augustine, Florida – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Tampa, Florida – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Aug. 20 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

Aug. 21 – Austin, Texas – Moody Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – Grand Prairie, Texas – Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 25 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 27 – Costa Mesa, California – The Pacific Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 30 – Troutdale, Oregon – McMenamins Edgefield

Aug. 31 – Redmond, Washington – Marymoor Park

