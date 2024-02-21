Alice Cooper Prepares for UK Tour with Primal Scream as Opener for Most Dates and Glen Matlock as Special Guest for London Gigs

After spending the second half of 2023 making his way throughout North America in support of his most recent studio album, Road, Alice Cooper is bringing his "Too Close for Comfort" tour to the UK for a series of dates in October.
“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” Cooper said in a press release. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”
The press release also clarifies that the title of the tour comes as a result of Cooper utilizing giant video screens to combine the live visuals with previously-filmed material, thereby bringing concertgoers "closer than ever to Alice."
Cooper's popularity in the UK remains as substantial as ever, with Road hitting No. 8 on the UK Albums chart upon its initial release. (In comparison, the LP made it no higher than No. 160 on the Billboard 200.)
In his review of the album on AllMusic, Fred Thomas described Cooper as "sounding fresh and invigorated as ever," calling the LP "primarily killer and only a little bit of filler, with Alice tapping into the power he harnessed in his younger days to create a surprisingly inspired collection of new material." Produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, one of the album's highlights is the single "White Line Frankenstein," which features Tom Morello providing a top-shelf guitar solo.
The Meffs will offer supporting for all the UK dates, and for the majority of the dates, Primal Scream will be serving as Cooper's opener, but for the two nights in London that close the tour, Cooper will instead be joined by former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock.
The connection between Alice Cooper and the Sex Pistols stretches back to John Lydon’s infamous audition for the position of lead singer, which Matlock detailed in his 1990 memoir, I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol:
“John had turned up one day in the shop. Malcolm, who had been told to look out for him by Steve, was impressed. He arranged for us all to have a drink with him at The Roebuck. We trooped along and he more than likely brought his mate John Grey along with him.
“He looked much the same as he did later, with a T-shirt and his 5000 volt haircut. We had a few drinks and all thought he seemed a bit of a laugh, so we asked him to come back to the shop with us and have a bit of a sing.
“He was obviously nervous about it, but he came. We put a few records on the jukebox and got him to mime along. One of them, I remember, was Alice Cooper’s ‘Eighteen.’ He stood there, shouting along and flapping his arms round like an over-excited seagull. He looked just like he did when we played real gigs. He was John Rotten from that very first moment.”
Cooper's full list of UK dates can be found below.
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
Tour Dates:
OCTOBER 14 – Glasgow, Ovo Arena (with Primal Scream and The Meffs)
OCTOBER 16 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (with Primal Scream and The Meffs)
OCTOBER 17 – Manchester, AO Arena (with Primal Scream and The Meffs)
OCTOBER 18 – Leeds, First Direct Arena (with Primal Scream and The Meffs)
OCTOBER 20 – London, Eventim Apollo (with Glen Matlock and The Meffs)
OCTOBER 21 – London, Eventim Apollo (with Glen Matlock and The Meffs)