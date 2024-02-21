Alice Cooper Prepares for UK Tour with Primal Scream as Opener for Most Dates and Glen Matlock as Special Guest for London Gigs

After spending the second half of 2023 making his way throughout North America in support of his most recent studio album, Road, Alice Cooper is bringing his "Too Close for Comfort" tour to the UK for a series of dates in October.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” Cooper said in a press release. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

The press release also clarifies that the title of the tour comes as a result of Cooper utilizing giant video screens to combine the live visuals with previously-filmed material, thereby bringing concertgoers "closer than ever to Alice."