Former Anti-Flag Frontman Justin Sane Allegedly Flees the U.S. Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Former Anti-Flag frontman Justin Sane has allegedly fled the U.S. after he was accused of sexually assaulting more than a dozen people. The update came from a lawyer representing the musician's accuser Kristina Sarhadi, who sued Sane (also known as Justin Geever) for the alleged sexual misconduct last year. "We understand that Geever has left the country, but we do not know where he has gone," Zachary McConnell, a senior associate with McAllister Olivarius, told the Pittsburgh City Paper.

Source: YouTube It's not clear where the frontman went, but he has allegedly sold his home in Pittsburgh and transferred his savings to a bank in Ireland, where he's a dual citizen.

Sane is a dual U.S.-Irish citizen. A previous statement from the law firm claimed that the musician had sold his house in Pittsburgh and transferred his savings to a bank in Ireland. Lawyers alleged the musician accomplished this with the "help of his large and wealthy family." About two months after Sarhadi first came forward with her allegations in July 2023, Rolling Stone published an article where 12 other people made similar claims. Sarhadi went on to file a lawsuit against Sane and Anti-Flag's business entity Hardwork Distribution that November. She claims that the other members of Anti-Flag knew about the abuse and chose not to take action. "Out of public view the four former members of Anti-Flag have taken extreme steps to avoid responsibility, evade the justice system and diminish the experiences of the countless women harmed both by their singer’s crimes and their own complicity," the McAllister Olivarius statement claims.

The suit was filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which has also led to similar complaints against music industry figures like Russell Simmons, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Q was not able to reach Sane for comment, but he did post a statement about the situation to Instagram shortly after the allegations first made headlines last July. "I can tell you that these stories are categorically false. I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way," he said.

Source: YouTube Anti-Flag broke up after the allegations first made headlines last summer.

Anti-Flag officially called it quits shortly thereafter. The remaining members put out a statement condemning Sane after the the Rolling Stone came out in September 2023. "Justin, we believe you are very sick and in need of serious professional help," they said. "We want to have compassion and have faith in restorative justice, but f--k you for hurting so many people, not just the ones who have bravely come forward, but anyone still carrying their pain internally. F--k you for exploiting the work of the band and the many people associated with it for so long. "As many predators do, it appears you used our beliefs as a cover for egregious activities that you clearly knew we would never condone."

Sane's sister Mary Geever has allegedly been granted power of attorney over his legal affairs. Crivella West, the law firm where she reportedly works, didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment. Anti-Flag formed in 1988, but didn't release their first full-length studio album until 1996's Die for the Government.

