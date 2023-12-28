Apple Music Sets Electronic New Year’s Eve Programming With Kaytranada, Peggy Gou, Honey Dijon

For those whose tastes hew closer to mainstream pop, hip-hop and rock, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve With Ryan Seacrest has you covered for Dec. 31. But for those whose tastes run a little more beat-heavy, or anyone who decided against braving club crowds at the last minute, Apple Music has set a New Year’s Eve livestream featuring a trio of top-shelf DJs spinning special mixes well into the night. The streamer’s New Year’s Eve broadcast — Apple Music: NYE — will feature full DJ sets from the likes of Grammy-winner Kaytranada, Chicago legend Honey Dijon, and the fast-rising Peggy Gou.

Source: MEGA Honey Dijon (left) and Kaytranada are scheduled to spin fresh mixes on Apple's NYE stream.

The three sets will livestream starting at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Dec. 31. (Though the stream itself will live, the performances were actually recorded at a Brooklyn warehouse a few weeks ago. But they were recorded live, and that’s what counts.) Discussing her set in an Apple press release, Honey Dijon said: “A New Year’s Eve mix is a fresh start, we’re going into a new chapter. So I try to bring that sense of lightness, freshness, joy, renewal, and fun. I just try to really bring my culture and my sound. I stand on so many incredible shoulders of Black queer people who have created house music, so I always like to teach, entertain, and bring joy.”

Dijon has been a fixture of dance music for years, releasing her first album in 2017, and earning a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year last year for her work on Beyonce’s Renaissance. Kaytranada won his first two Grammys in 2021 for album Bubba, also earning a nomination for Best New Artist. Speaking of his New Year’s Eve set in a press release, the Canadian DJ said: "It's a different approach than other mixes I do. The way I approach the mix tonight is to go toward more of a house direction.”

Source: MEGA Gou's single '(It Goes Like) Nanana' became a viral hit this past summer.

The South Korea-born Gou has become a major presence on the dance music circuit in recent years, performing at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury. This summer, a single from her upcoming artist debut album, “(It Goes Like) Nanana” became a viral sensation on TikTok, and eventually broke into the top 10 of the U.K. singles chart. She was voted into the top 10 of DJ Mag's influential annual Top 100 DJs poll for the first time this past month. Gou’s set will close Apple’s livestream.