Ariana Grande Provides Update on New Studio Album Set for 2024 Release

Ariana Grande fans are freaking out after the singer provided an update about her upcoming seventh studio album. "See you next year," the pop star said in an Instagram post on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The update includes pictures of a producer working on the album and Grande shedding a tear in the studio. There's also a muted clip of Grande's mother Joan dancing, presumably to one of the new tracks, and a video of the singer laying on a couch under a blanket. "Are you tired? Have you been working hard? Is this almost the last day of this album?" the cameraperson asked as Grande giggled. "I'm so tired but so happy and grateful," she said. "I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. The idea of moving is impossible." The post also features several grainy images of a pair of ruby red lips, which fans believe will be the artwork for the upcoming album. Some of the singer's most loyal followers recently received packages that include one of the photos alongside a hand-written "see you next year" note and a red lipstick from the brand R.E.M., which sponsors Grande.

Source: MEGA The singer's Instagram post about the new album included a video of her mom Joan Grande dancing, presumably to one of the new tracks.

Fans expressed their excitement in the Instagram post's comment section. "We (as in the universe) are screaming so loud," one said. "CAN'T WAIT," said another. "2024 about to be one for the books," a different commenter said. Others shared news about the upcoming release on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Can we please talk about how HARDWORKING ariana grande is? she just finished a full movie AND an album," one person said."We really have to go ALL in for her this era. full support, no complaining & preventing leaks no matter what. i love ariana so much wow im so excited." The X user was referencing the pop star's work on an upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. Grande is playing Galinda, who was known as "the Good Witch" in the groundbreaking 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

Source: MEGA The upcoming release will come out some time in 2024.

The singer also made headlines on Dec. 26 after she and her boyfriend Ethan Slater were spotted together in New York City, Page Six reported. The pair went tout to eat with Grande's father Ed Butera "They had dinner with her dad and family at her family’s favorite Italian restaurant," a source told the outlet. Afterwards, Grande and her dad went to see Slater perform in the new Broadway musical Spamalot. "They love to support each other in their work," the source said. "When she’s done with work, she loves going to the theater when she can."

Source: Grande Some recently received a surprise package from the singer containing a lipstick and a hand-written note.

The upcoming album will be Grande's first LP since her 2020 release Positions, which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The album's lead single with the same title also managed to top the Billboard Hot 100. Grande first broke into the national spotlight when she played the lovably ditzy high schooler Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon program Victorious. She made her first big splash in the music industry with her 2014 track "Problems" featuring Iggy Azalea. The singer's first No. 1 hit was 2018's "Thank U, Next."