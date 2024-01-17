Ariana Grande Sets March Release for Seventh Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Grande released the album’s first single, “Yes, And?” with a Paula Abdul-indebted video last Friday. Though the album didn’t officially have a title at the time, some enterprising fans were able to successfully guess based on a pre-release trailer for the video, which featured a brief glimpse of geographic coordinates that lead to Montauk, New York.

Noting that the tiny Long Island community was a key location in Michel Gondry’s 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and also recalling Grande’s previously expressed love of Jim Carrey (she once guest-starred on Carrey's Showtime series Kidding, with Gondry behind the camera), not to mention the fact that Grande’s new boyfriend — actor Ethan Slater — bears the initials “E.S.,” the fans put two and two together. They were rewarded with a “heart” emoji from Grande after presenting their findings on social media. Grande later posted a few lines from Alexander Pope’s 1717 poem “Eloisa to Abelard,” from which the film’s title was taken. Surely, it was the first time the First Ode to the Fourth Book of Horace author would have found himself trending on social media.