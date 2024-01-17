Ariana Grande Sets March Release for Seventh Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

After weeks of teases, a slow trickle of hints, and a frankly insane scavenger hunt, Ariana Grande has confirmed that her seventh album, titled Eternal Sunshine, will arrive on March 8.
Grande released the album’s first single, “Yes, And?” with a Paula Abdul-indebted video last Friday. Though the album didn’t officially have a title at the time, some enterprising fans were able to successfully guess based on a pre-release trailer for the video, which featured a brief glimpse of geographic coordinates that lead to Montauk, New York.
Noting that the tiny Long Island community was a key location in Michel Gondry’s 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and also recalling Grande’s previously expressed love of Jim Carrey (she once guest-starred on Carrey's Showtime series Kidding, with Gondry behind the camera), not to mention the fact that Grande’s new boyfriend — actor Ethan Slater — bears the initials “E.S.,” the fans put two and two together. They were rewarded with a “heart” emoji from Grande after presenting their findings on social media. Grande later posted a few lines from Alexander Pope’s 1717 poem “Eloisa to Abelard,” from which the film’s title was taken. Surely, it was the first time the First Ode to the Fourth Book of Horace author would have found himself trending on social media.
No track listing has yet been revealed for Eternal Sunshine, with Grande simply posting the album’s cover — a blurry, close-up shot of the singer’s face — on Instagram along with the title and the caption “3.8.”
Grande’s last album, 2020’s Positions, was her fifth to debut at the top of the Billboard album chart, with the title track also topping the singles chart as well. She has notched two No. 1 singles since then, thanks to collaborations with the Weeknd on remixes for “Die for You” and “Save Your Tears.” This year will also see Grande take on her first major film role, as the good witch Glinda in director Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of Broadway smash Wicked. Part one of the two-part film — which also stars Slater, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum — is due in theaters in November.