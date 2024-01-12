Watch The Music Video For Ariana Grande's New Single 'Yes, And?'

Ariana Grande just dropped a music video for her bouncy, upbeat new track "Yes, And?" It's the lead single for her upcoming seventh studio album, which many fans believe will be called Eternal Sunshine. The video directed by Christian Breslauer shows the pop star performing the new song for a group of skeptical critics who quickly come to love it.

Article continues below advertisement

Before the video officially premiered, fans could stream the intro, which showed the critics laying into Grande as they arrived at an "exclusive" event to promote the singer's upcoming album. "I think I liked it better when her ponytail was a few centimeters higher," one said. "Who cares if she’s happy. I don’t want happy. I want art," said another. But by the end of Grande's performance, these critics couldn't stop themselves from dancing along.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The clip shows the pop star performing the new track for a group of skeptical critics who come to love it.

Critics, paparazzis and angry internet commenters are the target of Grande's pointed lyrics on the new track. "Now I’m so done with caring what you think. No I won’t hide underneath your own projections or change my most authentic life," she sings. "My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise. Don’t comment on my body, do not reply. Your business is yours and mine is mine. Do you care so much whose I ride?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The track is the lead single for Grande's upcoming seventh studio album.

Fans in the YouTube comment section couldn't wait for the new music video. "Ariana Grande is about to save pop music once again!" one said. There was also a lot of love for "Yes, And?" on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Ariana grande just gagged the entire planet," one person said. "Ariana grande’s ability to dethrone every lead single she makes needs to be studied," said another. But the pop star wasn't able to escape the drama in the run-up to the music video premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Many fans believe the LP will be called 'Eternal Sunshine.'

Several X users posted comments about Grande's romantic relationships. Last year, the singer got together with Wicked star Ethan Slater shortly after ending her two-year marriage to Dalton Gomez. Slater had also recently broken up with his ex-wife Lilly Jay. Many believed that Grande was responsible for the end of Slater's previous relationship and took out their anger on the singer, a move that's since been broadly panned as sexist. "Not Ariana Grande sayin lemme wreck homes and ride in peace," one X user said. "SHE GAGGED THE WHOLE WORLD."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA This will be Grande's first studio album since her 2020 release 'Positions.'

Earlier this week, the pop star's fans apparently figured out the title of the upcoming album through small clues left in the music video's preview. Many were references to the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The coordinates displayed on the critics' invitation lead to Montauk, New York, which is a key location in the film. Grande has previously spoken out about her love for the movie's star Jim Carey. She once guest-starred on the comedian's Showtime series Kidding. Fans also noted that Slater's initials are "E.S.," which lines up with the film's title. Grande appeared to confirm this fan theory when she commented a heart emoji below one of the speculative comments. Her last album, 2020’s Positions, was the singer's fifth to debut at the top of the Billboard album chart. The title track also made it to No. 1 on the singles chart. Since then, Grande has scored two No. 1 singles for her work on the remixes of the Weeknd's tracks "Die for You" and "Save Your Tears."