Arooj Aftab Shares New Song 'Whiskey' Ahead of Forthcoming Album 'Night Reign'

"Whiskey" is about being out at night with someone you like, but the evening gets a little carried away,' Aftab explains in a press release.

arooj aftab night reign
Source: Verve Records

"Your head gets heavy and rests on my shoulder 'cause you drink too much whiskey when you're with me," Aftab sings on the track.

By
After being nominated for two Grammy Awards (and winning one) for her work on 2021's Vulture Prince, the Pakistani-born, New York-based singer and composer Arooj Aftab is returning next month with her new album Night Reign.

Today, she's sharing the beautifully shimmering song "Whiskey," which features Kaki King and Gyan Riley on guitars, Maeve Gilchrist on harp, Linda May Han Oh on bass, Jamey Haddad on percussion, and TimaLikesMusic on keyboard and electric piano.

“‘Whiskey’ is about being out at night with someone you like, but the evening gets a little carried away,” Aftab explains in a statement. “My friend has had too much, now I am tired, and I need to figure out how to get us both home. But overall somehow the night and the interaction is still pretty cute.”

"Your head gets heavy and rests on my shoulder 'cause you drink too much whiskey when you're with me," Aftab sings on the track. Listen below.

"Whiskey" is the second track from the upcoming record that Aftab has shared following lead single "Raat Ki Rani," which came with a video helmed by actress Tessa Thompson in her directorial debut.

“‘Raat Ki Rani’ is about a person whose allure, magnetism, and charisma floats through a beautiful evening garden party,” Aftab explained in a press release. “Interaction with the queen of the night feels unthinkable. Sometimes we must be content with an exchange of glances.”

Night Reign tracklist:

1. Aey Nehin

2. Na Gul

3. Autumn Leaves (ft. James Francies)

4. Bolo Na (ft. Moor Mother, Joel Ross)

5. Saaqi (ft. Vijay Iyer)

6. Last Night (Reprise) (ft. Cautious Clay, Kaki King, Maeve Gilchrist)

7. Raat Ki Rani

8. Whiskey

9. Zameen (ft. Chocolate Genius, Inc.)

Night Reign is out May 31 via Verve Records. Pre-order it here.

arooj aftab
Source: Shreya Dev Dube

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Tour dates:

May 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

May 31 - New York, NY - Rough Trade in-store signing + performance SOLD OUT

June 28, 2024 Antwerp, BE - Live is Live Festival

June 28-30 Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival

July 13, 2024 Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival

July 22, 2024 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Summer Series

July 23, 2024 Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

July 24, 2024 New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage

July 25, 2024 Saugerties, NY - Opus 40

Aug 9, 2024 Helsinki, FI - Flow Festival

Aug 13, 2024 Uppsala, SE - Uppsala Konsert & Kongress

Aug 15, 2024 Oslo, NO - Oslo Jazz Festival

Aug 17, 2024 Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

Aug 19, 2024 Zurich, CH - Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2024

Sept 19, 2024 Boston, MA - Paradise

Sept 23, 2024 Washington, DC - The Anthem (w-Khruangbin)

Sept 24, 2024 Washington, DC - The Anthem (w-Khruangbin)

Oct 2, 2024 St. Louis, MO - The Factory (w-Khruangbin)

Oct 3, 2024 St. Louis, MO - The Factory (w-Khruangbin)

Oct 9, 2024 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre (w-Khruangbin)

Oct 10, 2024 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre (w-Khruangbin)

Oct 12, 2024 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios

Oct 19, 2024 Berlin, DE - Heimathafen

Oct 20, 2024 Hamburg, DE - Mojo Club

Oct 21, 2024 Heidelberg, DE - Enjoy Jazz Festival

Oct 22, 2024 Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche

Oct 23, 2024 Lille, FR - Aeronef

Oct 25, 2024 Paris, FR - Trianon

Oct 26, 2024 Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique

Oct 28, 2024 Lisbon, PT - Teatro Tivoli BBVA

Oct 29, 2024 Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

Oct 30, 2024 Madrid, ES - Festival de Jazz de Madrid

Nov 1, 2024 Bristol, UK - Beacon Theatre

Nov 2, 2024 Glasgow, UK - QMU

Nov 3, 2024 Leeds, UK - Project House

Nov 6, 2024 Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival

Nov 7, 2024 London, UK - Pitchfork Festival @ Roundhouse

Nov 8, 2024 Den Bosch, NL - November Music Festival

Nov 12, 2024 Copenhagen, DK - Vega

Jan 20, 2025 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

Jan 21, 2025 Seattle, WA - Washington Hall

Jan 22, 2025 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

Jan 24, 2025 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Jan 25, 2025 Stanford, CA - Bing Concert Hall at Stanford Live

Jan 26, 2025 Los Angeles, LA - Fonda Theatre

