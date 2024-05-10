Arooj Aftab Shares New Song 'Whiskey' Ahead of Forthcoming Album 'Night Reign'

After being nominated for two Grammy Awards (and winning one) for her work on 2021's Vulture Prince, the Pakistani-born, New York-based singer and composer Arooj Aftab is returning next month with her new album Night Reign.

Today, she's sharing the beautifully shimmering song "Whiskey," which features Kaki King and Gyan Riley on guitars, Maeve Gilchrist on harp, Linda May Han Oh on bass, Jamey Haddad on percussion, and TimaLikesMusic on keyboard and electric piano.

“‘Whiskey’ is about being out at night with someone you like, but the evening gets a little carried away,” Aftab explains in a statement. “My friend has had too much, now I am tired, and I need to figure out how to get us both home. But overall somehow the night and the interaction is still pretty cute.”

"Your head gets heavy and rests on my shoulder 'cause you drink too much whiskey when you're with me," Aftab sings on the track. Listen below.