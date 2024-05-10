Arooj Aftab Shares New Song 'Whiskey' Ahead of Forthcoming Album 'Night Reign'

After being nominated for two Grammy Awards (and winning one) for her work on 2021's Vulture Prince, the Pakistani-born, New York-based singer and composer Arooj Aftab is returning next month with her new album Night Reign.
Today, she's sharing the beautifully shimmering song "Whiskey," which features Kaki King and Gyan Riley on guitars, Maeve Gilchrist on harp, Linda May Han Oh on bass, Jamey Haddad on percussion, and TimaLikesMusic on keyboard and electric piano.
“‘Whiskey’ is about being out at night with someone you like, but the evening gets a little carried away,” Aftab explains in a statement. “My friend has had too much, now I am tired, and I need to figure out how to get us both home. But overall somehow the night and the interaction is still pretty cute.”
"Your head gets heavy and rests on my shoulder 'cause you drink too much whiskey when you're with me," Aftab sings on the track. Listen below.
"Whiskey" is the second track from the upcoming record that Aftab has shared following lead single "Raat Ki Rani," which came with a video helmed by actress Tessa Thompson in her directorial debut.
“‘Raat Ki Rani’ is about a person whose allure, magnetism, and charisma floats through a beautiful evening garden party,” Aftab explained in a press release. “Interaction with the queen of the night feels unthinkable. Sometimes we must be content with an exchange of glances.”
Night Reign tracklist:
1. Aey Nehin
2. Na Gul
3. Autumn Leaves (ft. James Francies)
4. Bolo Na (ft. Moor Mother, Joel Ross)
5. Saaqi (ft. Vijay Iyer)
6. Last Night (Reprise) (ft. Cautious Clay, Kaki King, Maeve Gilchrist)
7. Raat Ki Rani
8. Whiskey
9. Zameen (ft. Chocolate Genius, Inc.)
Night Reign is out May 31 via Verve Records. Pre-order it here.
Tour dates:
May 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
May 31 - New York, NY - Rough Trade in-store signing + performance SOLD OUT
June 28, 2024 Antwerp, BE - Live is Live Festival
June 28-30 Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival
July 13, 2024 Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival
July 22, 2024 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Summer Series
July 23, 2024 Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
July 24, 2024 New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage
July 25, 2024 Saugerties, NY - Opus 40
Aug 9, 2024 Helsinki, FI - Flow Festival
Aug 13, 2024 Uppsala, SE - Uppsala Konsert & Kongress
Aug 15, 2024 Oslo, NO - Oslo Jazz Festival
Aug 17, 2024 Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival
Aug 19, 2024 Zurich, CH - Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2024
Sept 19, 2024 Boston, MA - Paradise
Sept 23, 2024 Washington, DC - The Anthem (w-Khruangbin)
Sept 24, 2024 Washington, DC - The Anthem (w-Khruangbin)
Oct 2, 2024 St. Louis, MO - The Factory (w-Khruangbin)
Oct 3, 2024 St. Louis, MO - The Factory (w-Khruangbin)
Oct 9, 2024 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre (w-Khruangbin)
Oct 10, 2024 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre (w-Khruangbin)
Oct 12, 2024 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios
Oct 19, 2024 Berlin, DE - Heimathafen
Oct 20, 2024 Hamburg, DE - Mojo Club
Oct 21, 2024 Heidelberg, DE - Enjoy Jazz Festival
Oct 22, 2024 Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche
Oct 23, 2024 Lille, FR - Aeronef
Oct 25, 2024 Paris, FR - Trianon
Oct 26, 2024 Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique
Oct 28, 2024 Lisbon, PT - Teatro Tivoli BBVA
Oct 29, 2024 Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo
Oct 30, 2024 Madrid, ES - Festival de Jazz de Madrid
Nov 1, 2024 Bristol, UK - Beacon Theatre
Nov 2, 2024 Glasgow, UK - QMU
Nov 3, 2024 Leeds, UK - Project House
Nov 6, 2024 Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival
Nov 7, 2024 London, UK - Pitchfork Festival @ Roundhouse
Nov 8, 2024 Den Bosch, NL - November Music Festival
Nov 12, 2024 Copenhagen, DK - Vega
Jan 20, 2025 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
Jan 21, 2025 Seattle, WA - Washington Hall
Jan 22, 2025 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
Jan 24, 2025 San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Jan 25, 2025 Stanford, CA - Bing Concert Hall at Stanford Live
Jan 26, 2025 Los Angeles, LA - Fonda Theatre