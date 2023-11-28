Avenged Sevenfold Announces US Tour Dates for March 2024

Avenged Sevenfold has announced a new set of US tour dates for next year with support from Poppy, King Sullivan and Vended. The band will start its trip in Buffalo, NY, on March 6 and finish in Newark, NJ, on March 31.
Presale tickets will be available to some fans until 10 pm ET on Tuesday. There will be additional presale events this week before tickets become available to the general public via Live Nation at 10 am ET on Friday.
For this tour, the headliner is testing out a new NFT-based ticket purchase system designed to let the "most loyal fans" secure admission first at a reasonable price. Detailed instructions are available on the Avenged Sevenfold website. Frontman M. Shadows described it as a "beta" test.
"Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program with Avenged Sevenfold," he said in a statement provided to Q. "We will be breaking these passes into 'tiers' over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem – with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics."
Shadows reiterated that the tour's novel ticketing system system is brand new and could change for future tours. "At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you," he said.
The upcoming dates are the third leg of Avenged Sevenfold's tour in support of their latest album Life is But A Dream, which came out in June and made it to No. 3 on the US Rock and Metal Albums chart. A few months after the final US date, Avenged Sevenfold will have a series of festival appearances in Europe in June.
The band from Orange County, Calif., has released eight studio albums since 2001. Nightmare from 2010 and Hail to the King from 2013 both made it to the No. 1 spot on the US Billboard 200.
Check out a complete list of the US tour dates below:
Wed Mar 06 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Thu Mar 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Mar 09 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Mon Mar 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Wed Mar 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Fri Mar 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Sat Mar 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena*
Mon Mar 18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark
Tue Mar 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Mar 21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Mar 23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
Mon Mar 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Mar 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Thu Mar 28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena
Fri Mar 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sun Mar 31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center