Avenged Sevenfold Announces US Tour Dates for March 2024

Avenged Sevenfold has announced a new set of US tour dates for next year with support from Poppy, King Sullivan and Vended . The band will start its trip in Buffalo, NY, on March 6 and finish in Newark, NJ, on March 31.

Avenged Sevenfold has announced a series of new US tour dates for March 2024 with support from Poppy, King Sullivan and Vended

Presale tickets will be available to some fans until 10 pm ET on Tuesday. There will be additional presale events this week before tickets become available to the general public via Live Nation at 10 am ET on Friday.

For this tour, the headliner is testing out a new NFT-based ticket purchase system designed to let the "most loyal fans" secure admission first at a reasonable price. Detailed instructions are available on the Avenged Sevenfold website. Frontman M. Shadows described it as a "beta" test.

"Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program with Avenged Sevenfold," he said in a statement provided to Q. "We will be breaking these passes into 'tiers' over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem – with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics."

Shadows reiterated that the tour's novel ticketing system system is brand new and could change for future tours. "At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you," he said.