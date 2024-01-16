BBC 6 Music Festival Acts Announced – The Smile, Gossip and Young Fathers to Headline

The line-up for this year's BBC 6 Music Festival has been announced, with The Smile, Gossip and Young Fathers all headlining. The festival will take place in Manchester from Thursday March 7 to Sunday March 10, headquartered at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, but also featuring what the organizers describe as “new music debuts, unique collaborations and surprise guests” at a range of venues across Greater Manchester. Highlights will be broadcast on the station across the long weekend. The acts were announced on Lauren Laverne’s 6 Music show. “We can’t wait to kick start the 6 Music Festival and find out what some of our favorite artists have in store for us,” she said. “In a busy festival season this is a chance to see and hear something brand new. See you there!” For their Thursday night performance, Young Fathers will be accompanied by the Hulme and Moss Side based NIA community choir. The band, whose most recent album Heavy Heavy was nominated for 2023’s Mercury Music Prize, said: “A 6 Music stage has been given to us and the door of endless possibilities has been opened. Beyond anything else it will be a night to celebrate a wide mix of folk coming together.”

Source: Kenny Brown/Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency Scottish progressive hip-hop group Young Fathers will headline at the O2 Victoria Warehouse on Thursday March 7.

The following night will see Gossip supported by Irish singer-songwriter CMAT, as well as a DJ set by AFRODEUTSCHE. Gossip, who reformed for the second time last year, will use their headlining slot to preview songs from forthcoming album Real Power, out in March. “We're so excited – Manchester is going to be the first to hear our new record live!” singer Beth Ditto said. “Such a special crowd, we've missed you so much and can't wait to be back!” The Smile – the “side project” of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet – will perform with the London Contemporary Orchestra, supported by Jordan Rakei and a DJ/live music collaboration between Mary Anne Hobbs and multi-instrumentalist Anna Phoebe. Speaking on Lauren Laverne’s show after the announcement, The Smile said: “We’ve got a lot of work to do to prep for the 6 Music Festival as it’s one thing to do it in the studio, but it’s another thing to do it live. We’ve decided to work with the London Contemporary Orchestra on the performance but as they’re all incredibly versatile musicians, we’ll figure it out!” As well as the headline shows at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, a range of other events will take place at venues including Band on the Wall, YES, Archive, Depot Mayfield Manchester and Ramona, where Cerys Matthews and Femi Koleoso of Ezra Collective will close the festival on Sunday March 10 with a Morning After Mix until from 10am to 2pm.

Source: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA The Smile is the side-project of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “It’s fantastic to see the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival returning to Greater Manchester this year. We’re immensely proud of our musical heritage, but also the phenomenal depth of talent and the exciting independent scene across our city-region right now. As BBC Radio 6 Music has always supported new and alternative artists, it’s a perfect fit for the festival to have its permanent home here for years to come. “There’s so much new Greater Manchester music out there right now that deserves to be heard, which is why it’s so important to develop platforms for emerging artists. That’s precisely what we’ve been celebrating with the Mayor’s Artist of the Month on BBC Radio Manchester, and like BBC Radio 6 Music, we want to help those acts get on and reach new audiences.” Tickets for each event will be available from 10am GMT on January 18 at the BBC 6 Music Festival website.

Source: KM1/ZOB/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency Beth Ditto of Gossip, whose new album will be released in March.