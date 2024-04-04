Belle and Sebastian's Isobel Campbell Shares New Track 'Everything Falls Apart' From Upcoming Solo Album

Scottish singer-songwriter Isobel Campbell, the former Belle and Sebastian member who left the band in 2002 and went on to release three collaborative albums with the late Mark Lanegan, has a new solo record on the way. Bow to Love is the follow-up to 2020's There Is No Other, which marked her grand return to the studio after a solid decade away due to label troubles. "The album is about what we’re all in right now, and my response to that and my life as a microcosm within that,” Campbell explained in a statement. "I think there’s a quote from ‘A Course In Miracles’ which says, ‘Love brings up everything unlike itself for the purpose of healing and release.’ Maybe these horrible things are coming up and out so we can get rid of them and things can be better." Today, she's shared the new track "Everything Falls Apart," a beautiful, elongated sigh of a song, and you can listen to it below.

Article continues below advertisement

Campbell recorded Bow to Love in Los Angeles with collaborator and co-producer Chris Szczech, and many of the songs date all the way back to Brexit and the rise of Donald Trump in 2016. "Anyone with two eyes, a brain and a heart can see that people are struggling, and I suppose I have a lot of thoughts about that. And it’s this album," she said. The album closes with a cover of Dire Straits' 1985 song "Why Worry." As Campbell explained, "I never really bought into all that hipster stuff. If something speaks to me, it speaks to me. My dad had all those records and I would always sing it to myself." Campbell previously shared a video for lead single "4316" when she announced the record in February, and you can find that below.

Article continues below advertisement

Tracklist: 1. Everything Falls Apart 2. Do Or Die 3. Spider To The Fly 4. Second Guessing 5. Bow To Love 6. 4316 7. Dopamine 8. Keep Calm Carry On 9. Saturday’s Son 10. Take This Poison 11. Om Shanti Om 12. You 13. Why Worry Bow To Love is out 5/17 on Cooking Vinyl.

Article continues below advertisement

Campbell was just 19 years old when she rose to fame as a member of Belle and Sebastian.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. Campbell was just 19 years old when she rose to fame as a member of the cultishly beloved Glaswegian indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian in 1996. Although many assumed that she was the titular "Belle" to frontman Stuart Murdoch's "Sebastian," the group was actually named after a 1966 children's book by the French writer Cécile Aubry. Before leaving Belle and Sebastian in 2002 to pursue a solo career, Campbell sang and played cello on classic albums including Tigermilk, If You're Feeling Sinister, and The Boy With the Arab Strap, and she had a hand in some of the band's finest moments. Belle and Sebastian have soldiered on in her absence, releasing their most recent album, Late Developers, in early 2023. They're set to head out on a North American tour later this month.

Powered by RedCircle