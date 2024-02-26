Belmont Releases Punishing Track 'All Bite' Ahead of New Album 'Liminal' Due Out April 12

The progressive pop punk act Belmont released a heavy new track called "All Bite" ahead of their upcoming LP Liminal, which is due out on April 12 via Pure Noise Records. The song fuses elements of trap, metalcore and dubstep within the band's characteristically upbeat math rock sound. "Being a heavier song off the record, 'All Bite' sends a message to put your money where your mouth is and lead your life with your best foot forward," vocalist Taz Johnson said of the track. "It’s too easy to waste time tearing yourself down, the real work begins when you build yourself back up."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pure Noise Records '"All Bite" sends a message to put your money where your mouth is and lead your life with your best foot forward," vocalist Taz Johnson said.

The new song is the third single off of Liminal. The title track released last year is a mid-paced futuristic math rock song with a bouncy rhythm section. The other single "SSX Trickmont" feels like it belongs on the soundtrack for an action sports video game from 2005. Johnson that was the band's goal with the upcoming album. "Liminal as the title for our third record is meant to be an escape to a different world," he said. "It’s a nostalgic longing for a place that doesn’t really exist, but you wish you were there." Fans were loving "All Bite" in the comment section on YouTube. "The boys been on fire!!" one said. "This album is shaping up to be heaters only," said another. "So underrated," a different commenter said.

Article continues below advertisement

The trio was formed by a group of Chicago area high school friends in 2014 and released their first EP . Belmont's self-titled 2018 full-length studio debut was a breakout hit for the band. The record made it to No. 2 on the U.S. Heatseekers chart, No. 16 on the Independent Albums chart on No. 146 on the Billboard 200. This led the group to leave their first label Mutant League for Pure Noise Records, which released their sophomore effort Aftermath in 2022. The record was produced by Andrew Wade, who's worked with other pop punk heavyweights including A Day To Remember, Neck Deep and Real Friends. Belmont doesn't have any tour dates planned at this time. They posted about wrapping up their trek with the New Jersey emo band Can't Swim last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Belmont is carrying on the Chicago area's storied pop punk legacy. The region birthed some of the most important acts in the genre's history. Fall Out Boy was created in 2001 in Winnetka, a well-to-do town just north of the city. Four of the band's eight studio albums have made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. They were preceded by Alkaline Trio, which formed in the exurban area northwest of Chicago in 1997. The group's frontman Matt Skiba was a member of Blink-182 between 2015 and 2022. He replaced founding guitarist and frontman Tom DeLonge, who returned ahead of the band's latest album One More Time…

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out the full tracklist for Liminal below: SSX Trickmont Two's A Party Liminal Day By Day Moxie Dark Paradise All Bite B3ND BUDGE Counterfeit N2 Play Pretend I Don't Really Care

Powered by RedCircle