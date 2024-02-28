Best Friends Forever Festival to Bring Iconic Second Wave Emo Acts to Las Vegas This October

A very specific breed of emo fan will be very excited about a new music festival set to debut later this year. Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate and Cap'n Jazz will take over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center between Oct. 11 and 13 as part of the first annual Best Friends Forever festival. The event focused on second wave emo bands will also include sets from Unwound, The Dismemberment Plan, American Football, the Get Up Kids, Rainer Maria, Hot Rod Circuit and more.

Tickets for Best Friends Forever will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 29. Prospective attendees can also sign up for the presale option on the event's website. A standard three-day general admission ticket costs $199. Those who want to enter and leave the venue freely will need to shell out an extra $50 for the "plus" option. The $299 VIP passes include access to an exclusive viewing area and bathrooms. Best Friends Forever's lineup offers a more 1990s-oriented version of When We Were Young. That festival targeted aging scene kids with bands like My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday and Paramore.

Source: MEGA Bright Eyes lead the Vegas festival's first ever incarnation.

The inaugural edition of that event in 2022 was canceled due to challenging weather conditions, but the 2023 version went off without a hitch. It will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds between Oct. 19 and 20. That would make it possible for visiting fans to attend both festivals – if they're willing to pay for a nine-day stay in Las Vegas, of course. News about Sunny Day Real estate's upcoming appearance at the event comes after the band released "Novum Vetus" last month, its first new track in a decade.

Source: Sub Pop Records Sunny Day Real Estate's appearance at the festival comes soon after the band's first new track in a decade.

The track will also be included on Diary – Live At London Bridge Studio, an LP due out May 3 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album. "We thought it would be fun to re-record the full album live in-studio as a better representation of how we play the songs now as we’ve evolved as musicians," Sunny Day Real Estate said in an Instagram post on Jan. 22. "We couldn’t be happier with the result of how it turned out. Nothing can touch the specialness of our original recording, but this recording in so many ways has its own power and magic that we hope you will enjoy." The new track was originally composed in 1998 for Sunny Day Real Estate's third LP How It Feels To Be Something On, but didn't make it onto the final version of the album. It will be the band's first new song since 2014's "Lipton Witch," which came out on a split with Circa Survive.

Other bands on the Best Friends Forever lineup include Built to Spill, Pinback, Jawbox, the Jesus Lizard, Murder City Devils and Braid. Check out Q's list of the 10 most underrated emo albums. It includes everyone from Northstar and Hidden in Plain View to Tickle Me Pink and The Rocking Horse Winner.

