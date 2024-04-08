Billie Eilish Announces New Album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' Says She Won't Drop Any Singles

After nearly three years of waiting, Billie Eilish fans finally have a release date for her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft. The record will drop on Friday, May 17. Eilish broke the news with a series of social media posts on Monday, April 8. "MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH," the singer said on Instagram. "So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd."

Eilish added that there will be no singles because she wants fans to hear the album "all at once." The musician did share the album's artwork, which appears to feature Eilish falling out of a white door into the ocean. Like all of her records, Hit Me Hard and Soft was a collaborative effort with the singer's brother Finneas O'Connell. "Finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it," she said. "Love you love you love you." Fans were thrilled in the comment section on Instagram. "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT BILLIE," one commenter said. "This is going to ruin me in the best way," said another. "My emotional unstable self needed this news!!," a different commenter said.

Source: MEGA 'I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it,' the star said in a social media post.

The news dropped after Eilish posted a teaser video to social media on Sunday, April 7. The clip appeared to show Eilish falling into a body of water and being pulled out by an anonymous rescuer. This came after the singer added all of her Instagram followers to her "close friends" list. "READY?" Eilish asked in the clip's caption. "YES CLOSE FRIEND, I AM READY," one commenter said. "SO READY FOR THE DROWNING ERA," said another.

Source: MEGA Like all of Eilish's catalog, the upcoming record was a collaboration with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

Eilish hasn't released a new album since Happier Than Ever, which dropped in July 2021. The record quickly made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and several other album charts around the world. It's been certified platinum in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand. The musician has remained busy since then. Last year, she and O'Connell penned the song "What Was I Made For?" for the Barbie movie soundtrack. The composition produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt won Best Original Song at the 2024 Academy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammys. Eilish's studio debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? came out in March 2019. It contained her first big single "Bad Guy," which has been certified diamond in the U.S. and platinum 14 times over in Australia. Earlier this month, the singer signed an open letter condemning the use of artificial intelligence to create music. The Artist Rights Alliance called on "AI developers, technology companies, platforms, and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists" in the note distributed on Tuesday, April 2. "The assault on human creativity must be stopped," the open letter reads. "We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists' voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem."

Source: MEGA The pair recently won several awards for their 'Barbie' movie soundtrack entry 'What Was I Made For?'

The letter isn't completely opposed to AI: "We believe that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere." But the note says that's not what's happening right now. "Unfortunately, some platforms and developers are employing AI to sabotage creativity and undermine artists, songwriters, musicians and rightsholders," the letter says. "When used irresponsibly, AI poses enormous threats to our ability to protect privacy, our identities, our music and our livelihoods." Other signees include Elvis Costello, Metro Boomin, Jason Isbell, Chuck D, Tech N9ne and the estate of Bob Marley.

