'This Is Silly, I'm Not Supposed to Be Here': Billie Eilish Wins Grammy for Song of the Year

Billie Eilish and brother-collaborator Finneas O'Connell won Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?" at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4. It was the pair's second time winning the award, after "Bad Guy" in 2020. The song was written for Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film, Barbie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Eilish and Finneas are also up for Record of the Year later in the night.

Taking the stage with a flurry of befuddled exclamations, Eilish acknowledged the quality of her competition: "That's stupid guys! That was a crazy list of incredible artists, incredible music… I'm shocked out of my balls." "Thank you to the members of the Recording Academy," she continued. "Thank you to my brother who's my best friend in the world… Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year." "This is silly, I'm not supposed to be here," she finished.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Eilish and Finneas are also up for Oscars for the song -- they won their first for the Bond theme 'No Time to Die.'

Brother Finneas recalled being first approached to write the song, and added: "We just continue to be deeply privileged, lucky people." "What Was I Made For?" also won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media earlier in the afternoon. It is still up for Record of the Year later in the night.

Article continues below advertisement

The song is also nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song, having already won the Golden Globe earlier this year. (The two siblings won their first Oscars in this category for composing the James Bond theme "No Time to Die" in 2022.) Earlier on the red carpet, Eilish acknowledged the strangeness of being Grammy faves during a year in which the pair had not released an actual album. "We put one song out this whole year and didn’t think it would get one nomination, let alone six," she said. Finneas added: "This was supposed be an off-year, we really didn’t do anything, just put out one song and...here you go."

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Also nominated in the category: Lana Del Rey's "A&W," Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," Jon Batiste's "Butterfly," Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," SZA's "Kill Bill," and Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire."