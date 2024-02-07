Bloc Party Releases 'Little Thoughts' EP on Streaming Services And Announces New 20th Anniversary Concerts

Two decades after its initial release, Bloc Party's Little Thoughts EP is finally available to stream. The band celebrated the move by announcing two 20th anniversary concerts in Belfast and Dublin on July 4 and 5. The band will also be playing the biggest headlining show of its career at London's Crystal Palace Park on July 7.

Source: MEGA 'You can finally delete your dodgy mp3s,' the band said in a social media post.

"Released originally only in Japan and available now for the first time streaming, it's the Little Thoughts EP!" Bloc Party said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "You can finally delete your dodgy mp3s and give the spooky skeletons video on YouTube a rest." Fans were excited about the move in the comment section. "This is excellent news. But I'm never going to follow those last 2 suggestions," one commenter said. "Then you will be arrested I am afraid," Bloc Party replied. This came after the band made a promise to its listeners in a note posted to X in December. "In 2024, we’ll also (finally!) be adding every song missing to all the streaming services during the year," they said. "It’s taken a long time for all the boring admin to get sorted, but by the end of next year we intend for every track, remix and EP to be live."

Tickets to the London show have been available since last year. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the Belfast and Dublin shows via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 16. "We're going to play Silent Alarm, plus a host of other favourites to nod to the past, whilst allowing all the new people who have found the band recently to come and hear these songs live and come aboard as we move on to whatever's next," Bloc Party said in the note from December. Last year was a big one for Bloc Party. They opened for Paramore on their tour of Ireland and traveled to Australia to play with Interpol.

Source: MEGA The band will perform three 20th anniversary shows this July in Belfast, Dublin and London.

The band's unique brand of dance punk has had a broad influence on the music industry, with their reach even extending to Kelly Clarkson, who performed a cover of the Bloc Party track "Like Eating Glass" on her self-titled NBC show in November.

Source: MEGA The July 7 show at Crystal Palace Park will be the biggest headlining show of Bloc Party's career.

Frontman Kele Okereke and guitarist Russell Lissack started the band in 1999. The pair of Londoners were aware of each other before then, but didn't start making music together until they crossed paths at that year's Reading Festival. It took the band five years to release its first official single "She's Hearing Voices," which came out on the label Trash Aesthetics in February 2004. After putting out two EPs later that year, Bloc Party released studio debut Silent Alarm in February 2005 via Wichita Recordings. The album eventually made it to No. 3 on the U.K. albums chart. It was later certified platinum in the band's native country.

