Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Member Teases 30th Anniversary Celebration

A Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member teased a 30th anniversary celebration in a recent social media post. Creepin on ah Come Up, the group's first EP under the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony name, dropped in June 1994. "We celebrating 30 years now," Layzie Bone said in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday, May 7. "June 23, 1994, is the day that 'Thuggish Ruggish Bone' came out. The celebration of 30 years. Now you know you got your Bone and Biggies. You got your Tupacs and your Mariah Careys. And JDs, and Bow Wow. We done mixed and mingled with a lot of people. So now, on the 30th year anniversary, we’re gonna do it again."

Source: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony The group's EP 'Creepin on ah Come Up' dropped in June 1994.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony hasn't released a new album since 2017's New Waves. They followed that up with a single called "Survival" in 2019, which featured Bob Marley's son Ky-Mani Marley. Fans were titillated by Layzie Bone's message. "If we can get at least 1 more classic Bone album before we all pass, I'll die a happy man," one commenter said. "We’re about to get a Bone Thugs with a Kendrick feature," said another.

Whatever Layzie Bone is teasing will not be Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's first 30th anniversary celebration. The group took the stage at the Curran Theater in San Francisco in March. The performance was well-received by SFGate's editor Dan Gentile. "Plenty of older rappers have trouble delivering rapid-fire lyrics live," he wrote. "But Bone Thugs sprinted through their verses with a youthful spirit and playful energy. They were clearly having a great time, which is really half the battle with any revival act."

Source: MEGA The record has since been certified platinum four times over in the U.S.

The group that would become Bone Thugs-N-Harmony formed in Cleveland in 1991. Creepin on ah Come Up was preceded by an album called Faces of Death, which dropped under the name B.O.N.E. Enterpri$e in 1993. The group's first EP under their new name peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 following its release in 1994. It's since been certified platinum four times over. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony may be best-known for their single "The Crossroads," which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track appeared on their 1995 album E. 1999 Eternal. That record and the 1997 follow-up The Art of War both made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Source: MEGA The group also played a 30th anniversary show in San Francisco in June.

Krayzie Bone, another member of the group, has been having an eventful couple of months. The musician was hospitalized last September, the Los Angeles Times reported. But he now appears to be healthy and recently visited a juvenile detention center in Cleveland. It was part of his effort to teach the young inmates about the music industry. "A lot of these kids are talented like a lot of these kids have aspirations and dreams. They just don't know how to get to them because of their living conditions and the things they're going through at home," Krayzie Bone told the local ABC affiliate WEWS-TV. "When they're learning something like this, when they go home, they have something they can think back, where 'I learned this in there, I can put this to use.'"

