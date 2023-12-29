Bram Inscore, Songwriter and Producer for Troye Sivan and BTS, Dies at 41

Songwriter and producer Bram Inscore has died by suicide at the age of 41, a statement from his family announced on Dec. 29. Also a session and touring musician, Inscore contributed to music from the likes of Beck, BTS and Troye Sivan.

Article continues below advertisement

A statement released by his family and friends reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Bram Inscore, who ended his life after a hard fought battle with depression. Bram was a ‘musician’s musician,’ a producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, who lent his talents to artists such as Beck, Troye Sivan and BTS. “Selfless as a human and generous as a collaborator, he ingeniously served the music but never his own ego. Deep compassion and dry wit were embedded into everything he did, though he never sought praise or approval. He was truly a unique spirit and though his soul has left his body, it will live forever in his music.”

Source: MEGA Inscore was a frequent collaborator with Troye Sivan.

Article continues below advertisement

A prolific collaborator with a deft touch for left-of-center pop, some of Inscore’s most prominent works as a producer and songwriter were K-pop superstars BTS’ 2020 track “Louder Than Bombs” and Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up on Me,” which served as the theme for the 2019 romantic drama film Five Feet Apart. He collaborated with Sivan multiple times, most successfully on the singer’s breakthrough hit “Youth.” Initially starting his career as a session musician, Inscore played bass on Beck’s 2014 album Morning Phase, which won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. He went on to tour with Beck, as well as Charlotte Gainsbourg, Thurston Moore and Twin Shadow, before focusing on studio work.

His most recent works as a songwriter and producer include Grammer and Pentatonix’s “Expensive,” Sivan’s “My Sweet Lord” (which appeared on HBO series The Idol) and Big Freedia’s “GTFOMF (feat. Lil Aaron).” Other notable production/songwriting work includes Chloe x Halle’s “Down,” Rina Sawayama’s “Comme des Garcons (Like the Boys)” and Ben Platt’s “King of the World.” He was also a member of the duo Touche, which released an album titled It’s Fate in 2016. He composed the main theme for the 2018 film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and has credits for the soundtrack to Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World.