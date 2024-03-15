Brian Eno Shares New Song 'All I Know' From Experimental Documentary Soundtrack

Legendary producer Brian Eno has released another new song from his soundtrack to Eno, the experimental documentary about his life and creative process directed by Gary Hustwit that premiered at Sundance in January. While the previously shared cut "Lighthouse #429" was a jazz-tinged instrumental, "All I Remember" is a meditative vocal track written especially for the film that plays over the closing credits. "All I Remember" references Eno's early influences like Ketty Lester, Dee Clark, and Bobby Vee, and it comes with an accompanying music video from Anamorph that utilizes kaleidoscopic imagery of the composer from both the past and the present.

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps fittingly for a film about an experimental music pioneer, Hustwit's Eno is no ordinary music doc. Instead, it uses generative AI technology to ensure that every viewing is a unique experience with a randomized structure. As the film’s description from Sundance explains: "Hustwit and creative technologist Brendan Dawes have developed bespoke generative software designed to sequence scenes and create transitions out of Hustwit’s original interviews with Eno, and Eno’s rich archive of hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, and unreleased music. Each screening of Eno is unique, presenting different scenes, order, music, and meant to be experienced live." "I usually can't stand docu-bios of artists because they are so hagiographic," Eno told Variety. "The use of randomness to pattern the layout of the film seemed likely to override any hagiographic impulses." "II was basically getting bored of showing films, because they're the same every time you show them," Hustwit added. "My background is, before films, in the music industry. I just was dreaming of a way for film to be more performative, where even if you're playing the same song every night in a band, you can change it so it's always a little bit different."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Eno' attracted mostly laudatory reviews from its Sundance premiere in January.

Eno played in the band Roxy Music before before exiting in 1973 to embark on his solo career, releasing pop-adjacent art-rock albums like Here Come the Warm Jets as well as landmark minimal and ambient works like Discreet Music and Music for Airports and producing records for Talking Heads, U2, Coldplay, Peter Gabriel, Grace Jones, Damon Albarn and more. The career-spanning Eno soundtrack features three previously unreleased tracks, including "All I Remember" and "Lighthouse #429," alongside selections from Eno's decades-long career from the 1970s to the present. "Picasso once said: 'Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working.' I don’t wait to be inspired," Eno said in a statement about the release. "I start working and (if I’m lucky) I become 'Inspired.' And if I’m not lucky I keep at it until my luck changes. I'm obstinate and confident that I will get it somewhere in the end if I keep at it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Eno (left) performs with Roxy Music in the 1970s.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. The Eno soundtrack is out on April 19 through UMR. You can pre-order it here. The documentary is set to hit UK theaters at the Barbican Cinema on April 20 followed by a post-screening conversation with Eno, Hustwit, and Dawes.

Powered by RedCircle