Bring Me The Horizon to Release Heavy New Track 'Kool-Aid' on Jan. 5

Frontman Oli Sykes offered a brief preview of the track in a recent Instagram story . He can be heard screaming "such a sucker for an execution" over a wall of bouncy, distorted guitars.

Bring Me The Horizon will release a new track called "Kool-Aid" on Jan. 5. It could be the band's heaviest song in more than a decade.

Sykes' story also included some other clues about the new LP. The first track tentatively titled "ScREam" appears to still be a work in progress. The band is implementing structure, key and tempo change and new verse and chorus melodies. "Kool-Aid," the second track on the album, will be followed by a song with the working title of "toP 10 STatUes THAT CRiED BLood."

The new track will be on the group's upcoming album Post Human: NeX GEn, which is slated for a release this summer, according to BMTH's online store .

NeX GEn was initially supposed to come out on Sept. 15, but the band had to push the project back due to "unforeseen circumstances," Sykes said earlier this year.

The new track will come out exactly two weeks after BMTH's longtime keyboardist Jordan Fish announced he was leaving the band. He was an important part of the band's sound and creative process over the last decade as they moved away from metalcore and into pop rock territory.

"I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together," Fish said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career."

BMTH released its own tweet on the matter.

"We want to thank (Fish) for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future," the band said. "Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January."

The band will begin the trip in Cardiff, Wales, on Jan. 9 and end in Dublin on Jan. 23.