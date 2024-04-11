Bring Me The Horizon Drops Hints About Upcoming Album: 'It's Time for a New Era'

Bring Me The Horizon is finally getting ready to drop their new album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn. The band confirmed that the record will come out sometime this year in a cryptic social media post on Wednesday, April 10.

Source: MEGA This will be the band's first album without longtime keyboardist Jordan Fish in more than a decade.

"It’s time for a new era. Initialising NeX GEn," says a promotional video featuring an unsettling digital character. "You cling to your virtual identity as if it were your very soul. Pathetic. I’m here to wipe away the detritus of your existence. All these thoughts, these memories, they are but a fleeting echo in an endless void. And just like that, you cease to exist in a digital realm. A mere blip erased from the annals of cyberspace. Farewell insignificant content." At the end of the clip there's a small paragraph with another message: "THE CHURCH OF GENXSIS welcomes you to a night at YOUTOPIA via NeX GEn. There is a home beyond our bones. P.H. II ??/??/2024." Frontman Oli Sykes first announced the upcoming album during the band's set at Download Festival in June. The following month, the band revealed that the rollout would be delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances." This will be Bring Me The Horizon's first full-length studio album since 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror. That record made it to No. 1 on the albums chart in the U.K., where it was also certified gold.

> 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 pic.twitter.com/crfDyi7uj9 — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) April 10, 2024

Bring Me The Horizon is currently in the midst of a brief Australian tour. The band revealed that guitarist Lee Malia will miss several upcoming concerts as he and his wife welcome their new baby. "He will be back for future dates, but is taking some time out with the new addition to his family for this run," they said in a social media post on Wednesday. The upcoming album will be Bring Me The Horizon's first release in more than a decade without longtime keyboardist and composer Jordan Fish, who produced the new Architects track "Curse." He first appeared on the 2013 LP Sempiternal, which made it to No. 3 on the albums chart in the U.K. Fish played a key creative role as Bring Me The Horizon shifted toward pop rock with their 2015 record That's The Spirit. The band has been a household name in the U.K. and Australia ever since.

Source: MEGA The new album will follow Bring Me The Hoirzon's 2020 record 'Post Human: Survival Horror,' which made it to No. 1 on the albums chart on the U.K.

"We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future," Bring Me The Horizon said when Fish departed in December. The keyboardist released his own statement about the matter, as well. "I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together," he said. "I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career."

Check out a full list of Bring Me The Horizon's Australian tour dates below: April 12 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena April 14 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena April 17 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre April 18 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena April 20 – Brisbane – Riverstage April 21 – Brisbane – Riverstage

