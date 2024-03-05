Blackberry Smoke Drummer Brit Turner Dead at Age 57

Brit Turner, the drummer for the country rock group Blackberry Smoke, has died at age 57. The band broke the news in a social media post on Tuesday, March 5. "It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother (Brit Turner) has moved on from this life," they said.

"If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet. Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band. "Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers. More information on arrangements will be forthcoming. Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight." Those looking to support Turner's family in this trying time can donate to this fundraiser shared by the band. "While the Turner Family is financially stable, as we discuss options, research, and cultivate plans for what the future looks like, we know there will be unforeseen situations," the website says. "Residual funds are granted to deserving causes." After his diagnosis, Turner underwent brain surgery and resumed touring with Blackberry Smoke in 2023, NME reported. But late last year the drummer revealed that he was still struggling with health issues and would have to sit out the band's 2024 tour dates. He was replaced by Kent Aberle.

Blackberry Smoke was formed in Atlanta in 2000 by Turner and his brother Richard with frontman Charlie Sar and guitarist Paul Jackson. The band was eventually signed to Zac Brown’s Southern Ground label, which released The Whippoorwill in 2012. Blackberry Smoke's 2016 release Like an Arrow made it to No. 1 on the U.S. country chart and No. 12 on the Billboard 200. The band's latest album, Be Right Here, came out on Feb. 16.

There were lots of heartfelt messages in the comment section below Blackberry Smoke's Instagram post. "Damn. Can’t believe it. Brit was so awesome to me when he didn’t have to be. RIP," said country star Luke Combs. "So sad for everyones lost… Love, Hugs and Condolences to family, friends, the band and others out there," another person said. "That’s so so sad to read," said a different commenter. "I’m sorry to hear of his passing and his family’s loss. As a band, your music helped me through the grief and loss of someone very special to me, and I know you’ll all support and guide each other through this too. Much love to all."

Blackberry Smoke posted about their global Be Right Here tour just days before Turner's death. The group's tour began in Little Rock, Arkansas on Thursday, Dec. 29. They're scheduled to play Denver on Thursday, March 7. Blackberry Smoke will also travel to Europe this fall. They'll start in Glasgow on September 9 and end in Milan on Oct. 2.

