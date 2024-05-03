Britney Spears Addresses 'Huge Scene' After Los Angeles Hotel Incident

Britney Spears has addressed the "huge scene" that was caused by an incident at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday. "I really twisted my ankle last night. Like an idiot," the singer explained in a video posted to Instagram on Friday that shows the swollen ankle and bruising on her foot. "It's so bad. F--king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell and embarrassed myself. And that’s it." "Paramedics came to my door illegally, of course, caused this huge scene,” she continued. "Which was so unnecessary, and all I needed was ice. But yeah. It is actually pretty bad, but s--t happens."

"I know my mom was involved !!!" Spears added in the post's caption. "I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!" She also included a photo of her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who represented her when her conservatorship was terminated in 2021. "Psss this man is wonderful !!!" she added. "He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!" Spears was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship managed by her father Jamie Spears following a series of highly publicized incidents in 2008. After thirteen years and a protracted legal battle, she was eventually freed.

Spears' post follows reports of an altercation between the pop star and her boyfriend Paul Soliz that allegedly led to the police and paramedics being called by guests who feared she was having a mental breakdown. She denied the reports, writing, "Just to let people know… the news is fake!!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!" "Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!" "I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally," she said. "They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston!!! Peace."

Source: MEGA Britney Spears denied reports that she got into physical altercation with her boyfriend Paul Soliz.

Spears also reached an "uncontested" settlement to finalize her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari on Thursday. Per court documents obtained by Billboard, the split is bound by "a written agreement regarding their property" and spousal support — presumably a prenuptial agreement. Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August after just 14 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair had dated since meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and they got engaged in September 2021. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," Asghari said at the time. Spears added, "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"

