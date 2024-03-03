Q Magazine
BRITs Roundup: Record Breaking Raye Seals Dominant Night for Women

'All I ever wanted to be was an artist, and now I'm an artist with an album of the year,' the six-time winner said. 'Thank you so much, this is too much - come on Grandma, let's go!'

raye brits
Raye has made history by picking up six BRIT Awards.

By
It has taken a decade of frustration, dedication and occasionally anger, but last night Raye finally saw vindication for what has been a long and difficult artistic journey.

At a typically slick BRITs ceremony, the 26-year-old Londoner made history by taking home six awards, including artist, song and album of the year, plus the gongs for breakthrough artist and R&B act. Her award for songwriter of the year was announced last week. The only category for which she was nominated and didn’t win was best pop act; Dua Lipa picked up that award in a public vote.

Picking up the biggest prize of the night, for album of the year, Raye brought her grandmother Agatha up on stage with her. “You just don’t understand what this means to me,” she said between sobs. “I’m ugly crying on national television.

“All I ever wanted to be was an artist, and now I’m an artist with an album of the year. Thank you so much, this is too much – come on Grandma, let’s go!”

raye live
Raye brought her grandma onstage to pick up her album of the year award.

Raye’s debut release, the EP Welcome to the Winter, came out a decade ago, but she went on to suffer years of apparent obstruction and rejection by her record label, culminating in an angry social media outburst in 2021.

“I have been on a 4 album record deal since 2014 !!!” she wrote in an explosive tweet. “And haven’t been allowed to put out one album. All I care about is the music. I’m sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal.”

After finally freeing herself from the contract and gaining the right to keep the songs she had written, she self-released the album My 21st Century Blues independently – it went on to peak at No. 2 in the U.K. charts, was nominated for the 2023 Mercury Prize for album of the year, and also contained the chart-topping single “Escapism”.

Both “Escapism” and My 21st Century Blues are now BRIT award winners. “The artist I was three years ago would not believe I’m in control,” she exclaimed on the podium. “I’m my own boss.”

record breaking raye
'The artist I was three years ago would not believe I'm in control,' she said. 'I'm my own boss.'

Elsewhere, there was a (pleasant) surprise when Boygenius picked up the award for international group of the year – seeing off Blink 182, Foo Fighters, Gabriels and Paramore – and Bring Me the Horizon also raised eyebrows to beat Blur, the Rolling Stones, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes to take home best alternative/rock act. (It should be stressed that’s alternative or rock… hence the Stones’ nomination.)

Blur also lost out in the other two categories in which they were nominated – for album of the year for The Ballad of Darren, and group of the year, which was won by Jungle. Miley Cyrus won international song of the year for “Flowers” (seeing off competition from Billie Eilish, Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo) and SZA saw off Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Caroline Polachek and Taylor Swift to win international artist of the year. Scroll down for a full list of winners and nominees.

The ceremony, held at London’s cavernous O2 Arena, was also marked by a Global Icon award for Kylie Minogue, who rounded off the evening with a medley of hits. Other performances included a spectacular opening number by a leather-clad Dua Lipa, as well as Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, Tate McRae, Jungle, Becky Hill and Chase and Status, Rema, and Raye herself, whose stripped-back performance was not only the least showy of the night, but also the most effective.

BRIT Award winners 2024

Artist of the year

Winner: Raye

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Group of the year

Winner: Jungle

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Young Fathers

Album of the year

Winner: Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz - No Thank You

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Song of the year

Winner: Raye featuring 070 Shake - "Escapism"

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - "Miracle"

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - "Prada"

Central Cee - "Let Go"

Dave & Central Cee - "Sprinter"

Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

J Hus ft Drake - "Who Told You"

Kenya Grace - "Strangers"

Lewis Capaldi - "Wish You The Best"

PinkPantheress - "Boy’s a Liar"

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - "Dancing Is Healing"

Stormzy ft Debbie - "Firebabe"

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - "React"

Venbee & Goddard - "Messy In Heaven"

Best new artist

Winner: Raye

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Yussef Dayes

International artist of the year

Winner: SZA

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International group of the year

Winner: Boygenius

Blink-182

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International song of the year

Winner: Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"

David Kushner - "Daylight"

Doja Cat - "Paint The Town Red"

Jazzy - "Giving Me"

Libianca - "People"

Meghan Trainor - "Made You Look"

Noah Kahan - "Stick Season"

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - "Miss You"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Peggy Gou - "(It Goes Like) Nanana"

Rema - "Calm Down"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Tate McRae - "Greedy"

Tyla - "Water"

Best alternative/rock act

Winner: Bring Me The Horizon

Blur

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

Winner: CasIsDead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Best dance act

Winner: Calvin Harris

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Fred again..

Romy

Best pop act

Winner: Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Olivia Dean

Raye

Best R&B act

Winner: Raye

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Sault

Rising star

Winners: The Last Dinner Party

Caity Baser

Sekou

Songwriter of the year

Winner: Raye

Producer of the year

Winner: Chase and Status

