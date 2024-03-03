BRITs Roundup: Record Breaking Raye Seals Dominant Night for Women

It has taken a decade of frustration, dedication and occasionally anger, but last night Raye finally saw vindication for what has been a long and difficult artistic journey. At a typically slick BRITs ceremony, the 26-year-old Londoner made history by taking home six awards, including artist, song and album of the year, plus the gongs for breakthrough artist and R&B act. Her award for songwriter of the year was announced last week. The only category for which she was nominated and didn’t win was best pop act; Dua Lipa picked up that award in a public vote. Picking up the biggest prize of the night, for album of the year, Raye brought her grandmother Agatha up on stage with her. “You just don’t understand what this means to me,” she said between sobs. “I’m ugly crying on national television. “All I ever wanted to be was an artist, and now I’m an artist with an album of the year. Thank you so much, this is too much – come on Grandma, let’s go!”

Raye’s debut release, the EP Welcome to the Winter, came out a decade ago, but she went on to suffer years of apparent obstruction and rejection by her record label, culminating in an angry social media outburst in 2021. “I have been on a 4 album record deal since 2014 !!!” she wrote in an explosive tweet. “And haven’t been allowed to put out one album. All I care about is the music. I’m sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal.” After finally freeing herself from the contract and gaining the right to keep the songs she had written, she self-released the album My 21st Century Blues independently – it went on to peak at No. 2 in the U.K. charts, was nominated for the 2023 Mercury Prize for album of the year, and also contained the chart-topping single “Escapism”. Both “Escapism” and My 21st Century Blues are now BRIT award winners. “The artist I was three years ago would not believe I’m in control,” she exclaimed on the podium. “I’m my own boss.”

BRIT Award winners 2024 Artist of the year Winner: Raye Arlo Parks Central Cee Dave Dua Lipa Fred again.. J Hus Jessie Ware Little Simz Olivia Dean Group of the year Winner: Jungle Blur Chase & Status Headie One & K-Trap Young Fathers Album of the year Winner: Raye - My 21st Century Blues Blur - The Ballad of Darren J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard Little Simz - No Thank You Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy Song of the year Winner: Raye featuring 070 Shake - "Escapism" Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - "Miracle" Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - "Prada" Central Cee - "Let Go" Dave & Central Cee - "Sprinter" Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night" Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" J Hus ft Drake - "Who Told You" Kenya Grace - "Strangers" Lewis Capaldi - "Wish You The Best" PinkPantheress - "Boy’s a Liar" Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - "Dancing Is Healing" Stormzy ft Debbie - "Firebabe" Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - "React" Venbee & Goddard - "Messy In Heaven" Best new artist Winner: Raye Mahalia Olivia Dean PinkPantheress Yussef Dayes International artist of the year Winner: SZA Asake Burna Boy Caroline Polachek CMAT Kylie Minogue Lana Del Rey Miley Cyrus Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift International group of the year Winner: Boygenius Blink-182 Foo Fighters Gabriels Paramore International song of the year Winner: Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?" David Kushner - "Daylight" Doja Cat - "Paint The Town Red" Jazzy - "Giving Me" Libianca - "People" Meghan Trainor - "Made You Look" Noah Kahan - "Stick Season" Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - "Miss You" Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire" Peggy Gou - "(It Goes Like) Nanana" Rema - "Calm Down" SZA - "Kill Bill" Tate McRae - "Greedy" Tyla - "Water" Best alternative/rock act Winner: Bring Me The Horizon Blur The Rolling Stones Young Fathers Yussef Dayes Best hip-hop/grime/rap act Winner: CasIsDead Central Cee Dave J Hus Little Simz Best dance act Winner: Calvin Harris Barry Can’t Swim Becky Hill Fred again.. Romy Best pop act Winner: Dua Lipa Calvin Harris Charli XCX Olivia Dean Raye Best R&B act Winner: Raye Cleo Sol Jorja Smith Mahalia Sault Rising star Winners: The Last Dinner Party Caity Baser Sekou Songwriter of the year Winner: Raye Producer of the year Winner: Chase and Status

