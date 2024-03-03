BRITs Roundup: Record Breaking Raye Seals Dominant Night for Women

It has taken a decade of frustration, dedication and occasionally anger, but last night Raye finally saw vindication for what has been a long and difficult artistic journey.
At a typically slick BRITs ceremony, the 26-year-old Londoner made history by taking home six awards, including artist, song and album of the year, plus the gongs for breakthrough artist and R&B act. Her award for songwriter of the year was announced last week. The only category for which she was nominated and didn’t win was best pop act; Dua Lipa picked up that award in a public vote.
Picking up the biggest prize of the night, for album of the year, Raye brought her grandmother Agatha up on stage with her. “You just don’t understand what this means to me,” she said between sobs. “I’m ugly crying on national television.
“All I ever wanted to be was an artist, and now I’m an artist with an album of the year. Thank you so much, this is too much – come on Grandma, let’s go!”
Raye’s debut release, the EP Welcome to the Winter, came out a decade ago, but she went on to suffer years of apparent obstruction and rejection by her record label, culminating in an angry social media outburst in 2021.
“I have been on a 4 album record deal since 2014 !!!” she wrote in an explosive tweet. “And haven’t been allowed to put out one album. All I care about is the music. I’m sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal.”
After finally freeing herself from the contract and gaining the right to keep the songs she had written, she self-released the album My 21st Century Blues independently – it went on to peak at No. 2 in the U.K. charts, was nominated for the 2023 Mercury Prize for album of the year, and also contained the chart-topping single “Escapism”.
Both “Escapism” and My 21st Century Blues are now BRIT award winners. “The artist I was three years ago would not believe I’m in control,” she exclaimed on the podium. “I’m my own boss.”
Elsewhere, there was a (pleasant) surprise when Boygenius picked up the award for international group of the year – seeing off Blink 182, Foo Fighters, Gabriels and Paramore – and Bring Me the Horizon also raised eyebrows to beat Blur, the Rolling Stones, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes to take home best alternative/rock act. (It should be stressed that’s alternative or rock… hence the Stones’ nomination.)
Blur also lost out in the other two categories in which they were nominated – for album of the year for The Ballad of Darren, and group of the year, which was won by Jungle. Miley Cyrus won international song of the year for “Flowers” (seeing off competition from Billie Eilish, Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo) and SZA saw off Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Caroline Polachek and Taylor Swift to win international artist of the year. Scroll down for a full list of winners and nominees.
The ceremony, held at London’s cavernous O2 Arena, was also marked by a Global Icon award for Kylie Minogue, who rounded off the evening with a medley of hits. Other performances included a spectacular opening number by a leather-clad Dua Lipa, as well as Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, Tate McRae, Jungle, Becky Hill and Chase and Status, Rema, and Raye herself, whose stripped-back performance was not only the least showy of the night, but also the most effective.
BRIT Award winners 2024
Artist of the year
Winner: Raye
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Group of the year
Winner: Jungle
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Young Fathers
Album of the year
Winner: Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz - No Thank You
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Song of the year
Winner: Raye featuring 070 Shake - "Escapism"
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - "Miracle"
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - "Prada"
Central Cee - "Let Go"
Dave & Central Cee - "Sprinter"
Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night"
Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"
J Hus ft Drake - "Who Told You"
Kenya Grace - "Strangers"
Lewis Capaldi - "Wish You The Best"
PinkPantheress - "Boy’s a Liar"
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - "Dancing Is Healing"
Stormzy ft Debbie - "Firebabe"
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - "React"
Venbee & Goddard - "Messy In Heaven"
Best new artist
Winner: Raye
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Yussef Dayes
International artist of the year
Winner: SZA
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International group of the year
Winner: Boygenius
Blink-182
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International song of the year
Winner: Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"
David Kushner - "Daylight"
Doja Cat - "Paint The Town Red"
Jazzy - "Giving Me"
Libianca - "People"
Meghan Trainor - "Made You Look"
Noah Kahan - "Stick Season"
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - "Miss You"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
Peggy Gou - "(It Goes Like) Nanana"
Rema - "Calm Down"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Tate McRae - "Greedy"
Tyla - "Water"
Best alternative/rock act
Winner: Bring Me The Horizon
Blur
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
Winner: CasIsDead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Best dance act
Winner: Calvin Harris
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Fred again..
Romy
Best pop act
Winner: Dua Lipa
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Olivia Dean
Raye
Best R&B act
Winner: Raye
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Sault
Rising star
Winners: The Last Dinner Party
Caity Baser
Sekou
Songwriter of the year
Winner: Raye
Producer of the year
Winner: Chase and Status