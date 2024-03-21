Broadcast to Release 2 Final Demo Collections

Although Cargill has shared some of the unreleased material that Keenan recorded prior to her passing over the years, he has announced that he is officially moving past the project this year with the upcoming release of two final collections of demos.

Broadcast , centered around the duo of Trish Keenan and James Cargill, released several albums of beguiling psychedelic pop before Keenan died of complications from pneumonia in early 2011 at the age of 42.

The first is Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009, made up of material from Keenan's archive of 4-track tapes and MiniDiscs that was intended for inclusion on their never-completed fifth album, which they were working on at the time of her death. That will be out in May.

The second, Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006, will be released in September on what would've been Keenan 56th birthday. It features early demos of songs from their albums Haha Sound and Tender Buttons and the rarities compilation The Future Crayon along with two tracks, "Come Back to Me" and "Please Call to Book," that Cargill discovered after Keenan's death. Both were inspired by the band's 2006 "Let's Write a Song" project, where fans were asked to submit lyrics on postcards.

According to a press release, "Distant Call is a closing of the door on Broadcast and will be the last release from the band."

Below, you can find tracklists for both records and listen to a track from each: the spare and characteristically enchanting "Follow the Light," a previously unreleased song from Spell Blanket, and a demo of Tender Buttons highlight "Tears in the Typing Pool" off of Distant Call.