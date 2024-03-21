Broadcast to Release 2 Final Demo Collections

Broadcast, centered around the duo of Trish Keenan and James Cargill, released several albums of beguiling psychedelic pop before Keenan died of complications from pneumonia in early 2011 at the age of 42.
Although Cargill has shared some of the unreleased material that Keenan recorded prior to her passing over the years, he has announced that he is officially moving past the project this year with the upcoming release of two final collections of demos.
The first is Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009, made up of material from Keenan's archive of 4-track tapes and MiniDiscs that was intended for inclusion on their never-completed fifth album, which they were working on at the time of her death. That will be out in May.
The second, Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006, will be released in September on what would've been Keenan 56th birthday. It features early demos of songs from their albums Haha Sound and Tender Buttons and the rarities compilation The Future Crayon along with two tracks, "Come Back to Me" and "Please Call to Book," that Cargill discovered after Keenan's death. Both were inspired by the band's 2006 "Let's Write a Song" project, where fans were asked to submit lyrics on postcards.
According to a press release, "Distant Call is a closing of the door on Broadcast and will be the last release from the band."
Below, you can find tracklists for both records and listen to a track from each: the spare and characteristically enchanting "Follow the Light," a previously unreleased song from Spell Blanket, and a demo of Tender Buttons highlight "Tears in the Typing Pool" off of Distant Call.
Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009 tracklist:
01. The Song Before The Song Comes Out
02. March Of The Fleas
03. Greater Than Joy
04. Mother Plays Games
05. My Marble Eye
06. Roses Red
07. Hip Bone To Hip Bone
08. Running Back To Me
09. I Blink You Blink
10. Infant Girl
11. I Run In Dreams
12. Luminous Image
13. A Little Light
14. Hairpin Memories
15. My Body
16. Follow The Light
17. Tunnel View
18. Where Are You?
19. Singing Game
20. I Want To Be Fine
21. The Games You Play
22. Grey Grey Skies
23. Puzzle
24. The Clock Is On Fire
25. Petal Alphabet
26. Tell Table
27. Fatherly Veil
28. Dream Power
29. Heartbeat
30. Call Sign
31. Crone Motion
32. Sleeping Bed
33. Join In Together
34. Colour In The Numbers
35. I Am The Bridge
36. Spirit House Spell Blanket - Collected Demos 2006-2009 is out May 3 via Warp. Pre-order it here.
Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006 tracklist:
01. Tears In The Typing Pool [Demo]
02. Still Feels Like Tears [Demo]
03. Come Back To Me [Demo]
04. The Little Bell [Demo]
05. Distant Call [Demo]
06. Valerie [Demo]
07. Colour Me In [Demo]
08. Ominous Cloud [Demo]
09. Flame Left From The Sun [Demo]
10. Where Youth And Laughter Go [Demo]
11. Poem Of A Dead Song [Demo]
12. O How I Miss You [Demo]
13. Pendulum [Demo]
14. Please Call To Book [Demo]
Distant Call - Collected Demos 2000-2006 is out September 28 via Warp. Pre-order it here.