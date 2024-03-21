Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Music > Broadcast

Broadcast to Release 2 Final Demo Collections

'Spell Blanket' will include unreleased material from Broadcast's never-completed fifth album, which they were working on at the time of Trish Keenan's death in 2011.

These collections represent "a closing of the door on Broadcast and will be the last release from the band."
By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Broadcast, centered around the duo of Trish Keenan and James Cargill, released several albums of beguiling psychedelic pop before Keenan died of complications from pneumonia in early 2011 at the age of 42.

Although Cargill has shared some of the unreleased material that Keenan recorded prior to her passing over the years, he has announced that he is officially moving past the project this year with the upcoming release of two final collections of demos.

Article continues below advertisement
broadcast
Source: Warp Records

Trish Keenan died of complications from pneumonia in early 2011 at the age of 42.

The first is Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009, made up of material from Keenan's archive of 4-track tapes and MiniDiscs that was intended for inclusion on their never-completed fifth album, which they were working on at the time of her death. That will be out in May.

The second, Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006, will be released in September on what would've been Keenan 56th birthday. It features early demos of songs from their albums Haha Sound and Tender Buttons and the rarities compilation The Future Crayon along with two tracks, "Come Back to Me" and "Please Call to Book," that Cargill discovered after Keenan's death. Both were inspired by the band's 2006 "Let's Write a Song" project, where fans were asked to submit lyrics on postcards.

According to a press release, "Distant Call is a closing of the door on Broadcast and will be the last release from the band."

Below, you can find tracklists for both records and listen to a track from each: the spare and characteristically enchanting "Follow the Light," a previously unreleased song from Spell Blanket, and a demo of Tender Buttons highlight "Tears in the Typing Pool" off of Distant Call.

Article continues below advertisement

Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009 tracklist:

01. The Song Before The Song Comes Out

02. March Of The Fleas

03. Greater Than Joy

04. Mother Plays Games

05. My Marble Eye

06. Roses Red

07. Hip Bone To Hip Bone

08. Running Back To Me

09. I Blink You Blink

10. Infant Girl

11. I Run In Dreams

12. Luminous Image

13. A Little Light

14. Hairpin Memories

15. My Body

16. Follow The Light

17. Tunnel View

18. Where Are You?

19. Singing Game

20. I Want To Be Fine

21. The Games You Play

22. Grey Grey Skies

23. Puzzle

24. The Clock Is On Fire

25. Petal Alphabet

26. Tell Table

27. Fatherly Veil

28. Dream Power

29. Heartbeat

30. Call Sign

31. Crone Motion

32. Sleeping Bed

33. Join In Together

34. Colour In The Numbers

35. I Am The Bridge

36. Spirit House Spell Blanket - Collected Demos 2006-2009 is out May 3 via Warp. Pre-order it here.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006 tracklist:

01. Tears In The Typing Pool [Demo]

02. Still Feels Like Tears [Demo]

03. Come Back To Me [Demo]

04. The Little Bell [Demo]

05. Distant Call [Demo]

06. Valerie [Demo]

07. Colour Me In [Demo]

08. Ominous Cloud [Demo]

09. Flame Left From The Sun [Demo]

10. Where Youth And Laughter Go [Demo]

11. Poem Of A Dead Song [Demo]

12. O How I Miss You [Demo]

13. Pendulum [Demo]

14. Please Call To Book [Demo]

Distant Call - Collected Demos 2000-2006 is out September 28 via Warp. Pre-order it here.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More