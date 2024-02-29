Q Magazine
Cage the Elephant Announce New Album, Release New Song, and Roll Out Summer Tour Dates

The new album, 'Neon Pill,' is out May 17; the new song, 'Out Loud,' is out now.

Source: MEGA

Cage The Elephant during the Life Is Beautiful Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, 16 Sep 2022

By
When Cage the Elephant decided to come back after the pandemic, they clearly decided to go all-in on their grand return.

After releasing “Neon Pill,” their first new single in almost half a decade, last month, the band has now revealed that that song was actually the title track for their upcoming new album, Neon Pill, scheduled for release on May 17. In addition, they also offered up a second new song from the album – “Out Loud” – and as if that wasn’t enough, they also unveiled the schedule for their 45-date North American summer tour.

Source: MEGA

Cage The Elephant during the Life Is Beautiful Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. 16 Sep 2022

“To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way,” said Matthew Schultz, lead singer of Cage the Elephant, in the press release announcing the impending album and tour. “Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice.

"We’ve always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we’ve even emulated some of them to a certain degree," Schultz continued. "With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves. We weren’t reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self-expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing.”

Source: Neil Krug

Left: the cover art for 'Neon Pill.' Right: the band that recorded 'Neon Pill,' a.k.a. Cage the Elephant

Cage the Elephant released their self-titled debut album in 2008 and found significant success straight out of the gate, with the LP climbing to No. 59 on the Billboard 200 and all three of the album’s singles – “In One Ear,” “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” and “Back Against the Wall” – making their way into the Billboard Rock chart, hitting No. 3, No. 6, and No. 12, respectively. All four of the band’s subsequent albums have made it at least into the top 30, with their sophomore LP, 2011’s Thank You, Happy Birthday, climbing all the way to No. 2.

The band’s summer tour will kick off in West Valley City, Utah on June 20 and take them throughout the US and Canada before finally wrapping up in Denver, Colorado on September 18. Bakar will be opening on all of the dates, with Young the Giant joining them for the majority of the tour; which bands are playing when is indicated on the list of dates, which can be found below.

Cage The Elephant Tour Dates

June 20 – West Valley City, UT at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

June 23 – Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 24 – Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 26 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

June 28 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

June 30 – Spokane, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 2 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 3 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl

July 5 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 6 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

July 7 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

July 11 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

July 12 – Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

July 13 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

July 15 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

Aug 2 – Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 3 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 4 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 7 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center

Aug 8 – Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field

Aug 10 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

Aug 12 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center

Aug 14 – Chicago, IL at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

Aug 16 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

Aug 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC

Aug 19 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug 21 – Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion

Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

Aug 24 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 26 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell

Aug 27 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

Aug 29 – Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 30 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

Sept 5 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Sept 6 – Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann

Sept 7 – Lewiston, NY at Artpark Mainstage Theater

Sept 9 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center

Sept 10 – Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept 12 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept 13 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

Sept 14 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

Sept 16 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha

Sept 18 – Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

