Cage the Elephant Announce New Album, Release New Song, and Roll Out Summer Tour Dates

When Cage the Elephant decided to come back after the pandemic, they clearly decided to go all-in on their grand return.
After releasing “Neon Pill,” their first new single in almost half a decade, last month, the band has now revealed that that song was actually the title track for their upcoming new album, Neon Pill, scheduled for release on May 17. In addition, they also offered up a second new song from the album – “Out Loud” – and as if that wasn’t enough, they also unveiled the schedule for their 45-date North American summer tour.
“To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way,” said Matthew Schultz, lead singer of Cage the Elephant, in the press release announcing the impending album and tour. “Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice.
"We’ve always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we’ve even emulated some of them to a certain degree," Schultz continued. "With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves. We weren’t reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self-expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing.”
Cage the Elephant released their self-titled debut album in 2008 and found significant success straight out of the gate, with the LP climbing to No. 59 on the Billboard 200 and all three of the album’s singles – “In One Ear,” “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” and “Back Against the Wall” – making their way into the Billboard Rock chart, hitting No. 3, No. 6, and No. 12, respectively. All four of the band’s subsequent albums have made it at least into the top 30, with their sophomore LP, 2011’s Thank You, Happy Birthday, climbing all the way to No. 2.
The band’s summer tour will kick off in West Valley City, Utah on June 20 and take them throughout the US and Canada before finally wrapping up in Denver, Colorado on September 18. Bakar will be opening on all of the dates, with Young the Giant joining them for the majority of the tour; which bands are playing when is indicated on the list of dates, which can be found below.
Cage The Elephant Tour Dates
June 20 – West Valley City, UT at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena
June 23 – Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 24 – Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 26 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
June 28 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
June 30 – Spokane, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest
July 2 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
July 3 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl
July 5 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 6 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
July 7 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum
July 9 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater
July 11 – Austin, TX at Moody Center
July 12 – Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
July 13 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena
July 15 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP
Aug 2 – Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug 3 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug 4 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 7 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center
Aug 8 – Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field
Aug 10 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre
Aug 12 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center
Aug 14 – Chicago, IL at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Aug 16 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
Aug 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC
Aug 19 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug 21 – Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion
Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
Aug 24 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 26 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell
Aug 27 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
Aug 29 – Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug 30 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
Sept 5 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
Sept 6 – Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann
Sept 7 – Lewiston, NY at Artpark Mainstage Theater
Sept 9 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center
Sept 10 – Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept 12 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept 13 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
Sept 14 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre
Sept 16 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha
Sept 18 – Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
