Cage the Elephant Announce New Album, Release New Song, and Roll Out Summer Tour Dates

When Cage the Elephant decided to come back after the pandemic, they clearly decided to go all-in on their grand return. After releasing “Neon Pill,” their first new single in almost half a decade, last month, the band has now revealed that that song was actually the title track for their upcoming new album, Neon Pill, scheduled for release on May 17. In addition, they also offered up a second new song from the album – “Out Loud” – and as if that wasn’t enough, they also unveiled the schedule for their 45-date North American summer tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cage The Elephant during the Life Is Beautiful Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. 16 Sep 2022

“To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way,” said Matthew Schultz, lead singer of Cage the Elephant, in the press release announcing the impending album and tour. “Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice. "We’ve always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we’ve even emulated some of them to a certain degree," Schultz continued. "With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves. We weren’t reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self-expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Neil Krug Left: the cover art for 'Neon Pill.' Right: the band that recorded 'Neon Pill,' a.k.a. Cage the Elephant

Cage the Elephant released their self-titled debut album in 2008 and found significant success straight out of the gate, with the LP climbing to No. 59 on the Billboard 200 and all three of the album’s singles – “In One Ear,” “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” and “Back Against the Wall” – making their way into the Billboard Rock chart, hitting No. 3, No. 6, and No. 12, respectively. All four of the band’s subsequent albums have made it at least into the top 30, with their sophomore LP, 2011’s Thank You, Happy Birthday, climbing all the way to No. 2. The band’s summer tour will kick off in West Valley City, Utah on June 20 and take them throughout the US and Canada before finally wrapping up in Denver, Colorado on September 18. Bakar will be opening on all of the dates, with Young the Giant joining them for the majority of the tour; which bands are playing when is indicated on the list of dates, which can be found below.

Article continues below advertisement

Cage The Elephant Tour Dates June 20 – West Valley City, UT at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre June 22 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena June 23 – Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater June 24 – Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater June 26 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena June 28 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place June 30 – Spokane, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest July 2 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium July 3 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl July 5 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre July 6 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena July 7 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum July 9 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater July 11 – Austin, TX at Moody Center July 12 – Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman July 13 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena July 15 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP Aug 2 – Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Aug 3 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Aug 4 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion Aug 7 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center Aug 8 – Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field Aug 10 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre Aug 12 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center Aug 14 – Chicago, IL at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Aug 16 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena Aug 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC Aug 19 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Aug 21 – Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center Aug 24 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center Aug 26 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell Aug 27 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage Aug 29 – Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake Aug 30 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center Sept 5 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden Sept 6 – Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann Sept 7 – Lewiston, NY at Artpark Mainstage Theater Sept 9 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center Sept 10 – Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre Sept 12 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sept 13 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena Sept 14 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre Sept 16 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha Sept 18 – Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle