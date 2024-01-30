Camera Obscura Announce First New Album in a Decade; Listen to Single 'Big Love' Here

Scottish indie veterans Camera Obscura have announced their first new album in over a decade, and they’ll be heading out on the road in support. Look to the East, Look to the West will be dropping on May 3 on Merge Records, with first single “Big Love” released on Jan. 30.
Listen to "Big Love" below.
Last heard on 2013’s Desire Lines, the group went quiet for a number of years after the death of keyboardist/vocalist Carey Lander following a battle with bone cancer in 2015. Lead by founding frontperson Tracyanne Campbell, Camera Obscura played a handful of shows in 2019, including a cruise with fellow Scots Belle & Sebastian, and released a b-sides compilation Making Money in 2022.
“‘Big Love’ is our tribute to Waylon Jennings, with a nod to Sandy Denny and prog rock band Scope,” Campbell said of the new single in a statement. “It’s a song about not looking back, having faith in the present and future.”
Founded in Glasgow in 1996, Camera Obscura released debut Biggest Bluest Hi Fi in 2001. 2003’s Underachievers Please Try Harder was the group’s first to be released by Merge in the U.S., and follow-up Let’s Get Out of the Country saw the group gain wider exposure Stateside thanks to a flurry of film and TV placements. Moving to new label 4AD, 2009’s My Maudlin Career proved the group’s highest-charting release.
The group will begin a UK tour on the eve of the album’s release, subsequently hitting North America for 18 shows beginning in Philadelphia on May 29, and closing with several gigs in Mexico City in late June. Check out Camera Obscura’s full tour itinerary below.
May 02 Hebden Bridge, UK – The Trades Club
May 04 Leeds, UK – Stylus
May 06 Manchester, UK – Academy 2
May 07 London, UK – KOKO
May 09 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
May 10 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2
May 11 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom
May 29 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 30 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
May 31 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmont
Jun 01 Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall
Jun 03 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Jun 04 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
Jun 07 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
Jun 08 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
Jun 10 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
Jun 12 Phoenix AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Jun 14 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory
Jun 15 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
Jun 17 Atlanta, GA – Variety
jun 18 Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle
Jun 18 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Jun 20 New York, NY – Webster Hall
Jun 22–24 Mexico City, MX – Foro Indie Rocks!