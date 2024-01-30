Camera Obscura Announce First New Album in a Decade; Listen to Single 'Big Love' Here

Scottish indie veterans Camera Obscura have announced their first new album in over a decade, and they’ll be heading out on the road in support. Look to the East, Look to the West will be dropping on May 3 on Merge Records, with first single “Big Love” released on Jan. 30.

Last heard on 2013’s Desire Lines, the group went quiet for a number of years after the death of keyboardist/vocalist Carey Lander following a battle with bone cancer in 2015. Lead by founding frontperson Tracyanne Campbell, Camera Obscura played a handful of shows in 2019, including a cruise with fellow Scots Belle & Sebastian, and released a b-sides compilation Making Money in 2022.

“‘Big Love’ is our tribute to Waylon Jennings, with a nod to Sandy Denny and prog rock band Scope,” Campbell said of the new single in a statement. “It’s a song about not looking back, having faith in the present and future.”