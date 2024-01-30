Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Camera Obscura Announce First New Album in a Decade; Listen to Single 'Big Love' Here

The group went on hiatus in 2015 following the death of keyboardist Carey Lander.

camera obscura
Source: Courtesy of Merge Records

Camera Obscura will release their first new album in a decade on May 3.

Scottish indie veterans Camera Obscura have announced their first new album in over a decade, and they’ll be heading out on the road in support. Look to the East, Look to the West will be dropping on May 3 on Merge Records, with first single “Big Love” released on Jan. 30.

Listen to "Big Love" below.

Last heard on 2013’s Desire Lines, the group went quiet for a number of years after the death of keyboardist/vocalist Carey Lander following a battle with bone cancer in 2015. Lead by founding frontperson Tracyanne Campbell, Camera Obscura played a handful of shows in 2019, including a cruise with fellow Scots Belle & Sebastian, and released a b-sides compilation Making Money in 2022.

“‘Big Love’ is our tribute to Waylon Jennings, with a nod to Sandy Denny and prog rock band Scope,” Campbell said of the new single in a statement. “It’s a song about not looking back, having faith in the present and future.”

camera obscura
Source: MEGA

Camera Obscura went on hiatus in 2015 following the death of Carey Lander (fourth from left) in 2015.

Founded in Glasgow in 1996, Camera Obscura released debut Biggest Bluest Hi Fi in 2001. 2003’s Underachievers Please Try Harder was the group’s first to be released by Merge in the U.S., and follow-up Let’s Get Out of the Country saw the group gain wider exposure Stateside thanks to a flurry of film and TV placements. Moving to new label 4AD, 2009’s My Maudlin Career proved the group’s highest-charting release.

camera obscura
Source: MEGA

The group will hit the road for tour dates in the U.K. and North America starting in May.

The group will begin a UK tour on the eve of the album’s release, subsequently hitting North America for 18 shows beginning in Philadelphia on May 29, and closing with several gigs in Mexico City in late June. Check out Camera Obscura’s full tour itinerary below.

May 02 Hebden Bridge, UK – The Trades Club

May 04 Leeds, UK – Stylus

May 06 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

May 07 London, UK – KOKO

May 09 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

May 10 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2

May 11 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

May 29 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 30 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

May 31 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmont

Jun 01 Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

Jun 03 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Jun 04 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Jun 07 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

Jun 08 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Jun 10 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

Jun 12 Phoenix AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Jun 14 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory

Jun 15 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Jun 17 Atlanta, GA – Variety

jun 18 Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

Jun 18 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Jun 20 New York, NY – Webster Hall

Jun 22–24 Mexico City, MX – Foro Indie Rocks!

