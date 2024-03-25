Cannibal Corpse Plot U.K./European Tour With Support From Municipal Waste and Immolation

Death metal veterans Cannibal Corpse will embark on a headlining European tour this fall, with support from Municipal Waste, Immolation and Schizophrenia. The trek will begin on Sept. 20 in Oberhausen, Germany, and end exactly one month later in Frankfurt. Tickets will go on sale at noon CET on Thursday, March 28. Cannibal Corpse's most recent album Chaos Horrific came out in September 2023. The record did particularly well on the German albums chart, where it peaked at No. 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'It’ll be an intense night of death and thrash metal,' bassist Alex Webster said.

"We’ve played some festivals with Municipal Waste in the past but we’ve never done a full tour with them, so we’re really excited that it’s finally happening," Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster said in a message posted to the band's Instagram account. "And of course, we’ve done a lot of touring with our friends Immolation over the years; we’re always ready to hit the road with them again – they’re one of our favorite bands, both personally and musically. "It’ll be an intense night of death and thrash metal, and Schizophrenia’s blend of those genres should be a perfect way to kick things off. We can’t wait for this one, see you this Fall!" Late last year, Cannibal Corpse announced they would be providing support for an upcoming Amon Amarth tour. That which will also include Obituary and Frozen Soul is slated to begin in Albuquerque on April 21 and end in Anaheim, California, on May 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Cannibal Corpse may be the most iconic death metal band of all time. The band and their track "Hammer Smashed Face" were featured in Jim Carey's 1994 film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. The group's frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher is also the inspiration for the Metalocalypse character Nathan Explosion. Cannibal Corpse's original lineup formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1988. The band quickly relocated to Florida to join the state's burgeoning death metal scene.

Source: MEGA The trek will start and end in Germany, where Cannibal Corpse's most recent LP 'Chaos Horrific' peaked at No. 6 on the albums chart.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out a full list of the newly-announced European/U.K. tour dates below: Sept. 20 - Turbinenhalle 2 - Oberhausen, DE Sept. 21 - Doornrosje - Nijmegen, NL Sept. 22 - Rockhal - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU Sept. 23 - Elysee Montmartre - Paris, FR Sept. 25 - Beacon - Bristol, GB Sept. 26 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, GB Sept. 27 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, GB Sept. 28 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, GB Sept. 29 - Roundhouse - London, GB Oct. 01 - Halle O2 - Heidelberg, DE Oct. 02 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, DE Oct. 03 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, DK Oct. 04 - Klubben - Stockholm, SE Oct. 05 - Rockefeller - Oslo, NO Oct. 06 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, SE Oct. 08 - Astra - Berlin, DE Oct. 09 - A2 - Wroclaw, PL Oct. 11 - Barba Negra - Budapest, HU Oct. 12 - Vienna Metal Meeting - Vienna, AT Oct. 13 - Kino Siska - Ljubljana, SI Oct. 15 - Alcatraz - Milan, IT Oct. 17 - Komplex 457 - Zurich, CH Oct. 18 - Felsenkeller - Leipzig, DE Oct. 19 - Music Hall - Geiselwind, DE Oct. 20 - Batschkapp – Frankfurt, DE

Source: MEGA The band appeared in Jim Carey's 1994 comedy 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.'

Article continues below advertisement

And here's a list of the previously-announced North American dates: April 21 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM April 22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO April 24 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT April 26 - Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR April 27 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC April 29 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB April 30 - Grey Eagle Event Center - Calgary, AB May 03 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE May 04 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI May 05 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI May 07 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH May 09 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ May 10 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT May 11 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC* May 13 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA May 14 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD May 16 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC May 17 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC May 18 - Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL May 20 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX May 21 - Boeing Center At Tech Port - San Antonio, TX May 23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ May 24 - Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV May 25 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

Powered by RedCircle