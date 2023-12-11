Cardi B Announces Break Up With Offset After Blueface's Cheating Allegations

Cardi B has announced that she and Offset are no longer a couple. The update on Dec. 10 came after Blueface accused Offset of sleeping with his estranged wife Chrisean Rock. "I have been single for a minute now." Cardi B said in an Instagram Live monologue viewed by OK! The revelation came days after she unfollowed Offset on the platform. "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings."

Source: MEGA The update came after Blueface claimed Offset cheated on Cardi B with his estranged wife Chrisean Rock.

Cardi B and the Migos rapper tied the knot in 2017. They have two children together. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's revelation came after Blueface made the allegations about Offset in a series of tweets directed at Rock. They were in response to a video of Rock getting her Blueface neck tattoo covered up with a rose. "Yeahhhh F–k Blueface hadda find a new bae," she wrote above the video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Being tatted ona h– is not a flex you literally f—-d cardi B husband couple weeks ago," the rapper said in a since-deleted post screenshotted by TMZ. Rock denied the claim, but Blueface doubled down. "So you ain’t f— cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA… I’m making this up?"

Offset denied Blueface's allegations, as well: "I ain't never talk or touch that lady," he said in a post on X. "Real talk man you need some help!" Cardi B echoed that sentiment: "When it comes for today's events and stuff… I don't think it's true," she said. "I don't care to find out." The star said she's been struggling to find the best way to notify the public about the end of her relationship. "I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign," she said.

Source: MEGA Blueface's claims came after Rock posted a video of her getting her tattoo of the rapper's face covered with a rose.

"The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just think that's a sign." Cardi B added that she's looking forward to the future. "I wanna start 2024 fresh, open," she said. "I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited." Cardi B and Migos were such a ubiquitous power couple that they got their own McDonald's combo earlier this year. The ad campaign for the two-person meal released ahead of Valentine's Day included a romantic photo shoot.

Source: MEGA Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and have two children together.

Blueface and Rock's longtime relationship woes have been much more public. The two met after Rock was cast in an online reality show hosted by the rapper. Since then, the pair has been hashing out their differences on social media. The rapper was vaulted into the national spotlight in 2018 with his song "Thotiana." Cardi B was featured on an official remix of the track. This weekend, Blueface also claimed that he's not the father of Rock's child. "Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in…. iam not the father smh," he said in a tweet on Dec. 9. "It’s a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest." In a follow-up post, the rapper said he "can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell."

Source: MEGA Cardi B said she's looking forward to starting fresh in 2024.