Caroline Polachek Shares New Song 'Starburned and Unkissed' From 'I Saw the TV Glow' Soundtrack

Former Chairlift singer and current art-pop queen Caroline Polachek has shared a new song from the soundtrack to director Jane Schoenbrun's new film I Saw the TV Glow. Polachek co-produced the track "Starburned and Unkissed" with PC Music boss A. G. Cook, and you can hear it below.

"It’s actually not a very 'me' song, in a lot of ways," Polacheck told Vulture in an interview. "It’s a straight-up grunge track, and that’s a genre that I’ve never really dipped a toe into — in terms of the kind of ripping, angsty, full-belt vocal delivery. So the film was a perfect place to do it." "I had just moved to L.A., and moved into this house by myself while my boyfriend was in Europe waiting for his visa to clear, because he’s English. And I was feeling maybe a way that anyone who’s in a long-distance relationship can feel sometimes, which is like, 'Is this real? Are you even there? I’m setting up this life for us in this house, but where are you?'" she explained. "The time difference was so severe, and I sort of just felt really shaken by the virtuality of the long-distance situation and everything happening through the phone and it not feeling real. And so I wrote this really frustrated piece of music sort of about digitally imposed … or maybe, I don’t know, just sort of solitude in the digital age, but through a very surrealist but teenage kind of lyrical bent." "And then I made this song with A. G. Cook in a session around that time when I was still formulating my last album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. And he, at the same time, was formulating his rock band called Thy Slaughter and experimenting with pedalboards, which is pretty radical for him because he’s, like, a true digital electronic producer," Polachek continued. "So for him, having his guitar era was pretty wild. And we synced up in this moment when the style he was exploring really suited this emotion that I was steeped in, and we made this song that didn’t really belong anywhere. I kind of forgot about it, forgot it existed. And then when Jane and I were chatting one day, I realized, 'Oh my God, wait a minute. ‘Starburned and Unkissed’ couldn’t fit this film more.'"

I Saw the TV Glow's soundtrack also features contributions from Snail Mail, Phoebe Bridgers, King Woman, the Weather Station, L'Rain, Jay Som, Maria BC, Bartees Strange, Florist, Frances Quinlan, yeule, and more. The score was composed by Alex G, who also worked on Schoenbrun's 2021 film We're All Going to the World's Fair. Bridgers and Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan appear in the movie itself alongside Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst. "I knew I wanted him to be the dad from the very beginning, and was quite adamant about it," Schoenbrun told Rolling Stone in an interview. "I thought of it as sort of my creative white whale, like if I can make that happen, this could be the weird fever dream that I’m hoping it will be. [Laughs] Fred was amazing. He's a film buff. Within three minutes of getting on the phone with me, he was talking about Paris, Texas and David Lynch, and hanging out with Harry Dean Stanton back in the early 2000s." "He's an incredible performer and on screen, seeing Fred Durst carries really specific allusions to a certain moment, and a certain kind of white male anger that it was really important to have in the stew of the movie. It would be one thing to cast someone who looked like Fred Durst, but to have the man himself glaring at you from across the room, I think the opportunity to have that unique and evocative presence on the screen does something that you can’t replicate any other way."

As of today, I Saw the TV Glow is officially in select theaters, with a wider U.S. release coming on Friday, May 17. The soundtrack album is out May 10 via A24 Music, and Alex G's score album will be released on May 16.

