Catfish & The Bottlemen Return With First New Single in Five Years, Announce Upcoming Live Dates

It’s been quite some time since Catfish & The Bottlemen have surfaced with new material – the band’s most recent album, The Balance, was released way back in 2019 – but the Welsh rockers are at long last in the process of making their way back into the public eye, and they’ve started the process with the release of a new single entitled “Showtime.” Written and recorded by frontman Van McCann and co-produced by Dave Sardy, who previously helmed the sessions for the band’s second album, The Ride, “Showtime” pointedly addresses the band’s absence from the music scene, underlines the amount of pleasure McCann got out of it, and how glad he is to be back again.

This is the band's first song to be released since the departure of guitarist Johnny Bond, who'd been a member since 2014. Bond, who left Catfish & The Bottlemen in March 2021, only to step back in briefly for a few shows later that year, addressed his departure on social media. “Basically, I felt that I had no choice but to walk way because of circumstances that were beyond my control,” Bond wrote on Instagram in June 2022. “To put simply, I feel that both the professional and personal relationships had become entirely dysfunctional, and as well as behaviour constantly re-occurring that I found to be intolerable, as a band, we were not working in ways to which I agreed.” [To date, no one from the band has addressed Bond's departure, but rest assured that it's one of the first questions that'll be asked as soon as they begin doing interviews to support their new material.] In addition to Catfish & The Bottlemen making their way back to record store shelves, they’re also returning to the stage, if only in a limited capacity for the moment. The band has announced that they’ll be headlining a show at Cardiff Castle on July 19 as well as Edinburgh Summer Sessions on August 24. The latter performance takes place between a pair of festival dates: they’ll be at the Leeds Festival on August 23 and the Reading Festival on August 25.

Source: MEGA Catfish and the Bottlemen on July 13, 2019 at the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, Scotland. 13 Jul 2019

Catfish & The Bottlemen first got their start in 2007, originally calling themselves The Prestige, and it didn’t take them long to start making a mark, with Steve Lamacq playing a demo for “Bite Down Salvador” on BBC Radio 6 Music in March 2009. It would take a bit longer, however, for them to reach the point of actually releasing a proper album, but after signing to Communion Music in 2013 and releasing a trio of singles (“Homestick,” “Rango,” and “Pacifier”), they secured a deal with Island Records the following year and – following the release of the single “Kathleen” – finally issued their debut LP, The Balcony. As of this writing, the band has released three albums – The Balcony (2014), The Ride (2016), and The Balance (2019) – and found their way into the UK top 10 with all three, with The Ride providing them with the first chart-topper. Interestingly, the band’s success on the UK Singles chart hasn’t been as impressive, with only one song – “Longshot” – cracking the top 40 (it made it to No. 25), although “Kathleen” did make it to No. 11 on the UK Indie chart. On the other hand, they’ve done remarkably well on Billboard’s Alternative chart, finding success with “Kathleen” (No. 17), “Soundcheck” (No. 11), “7” (No. 8), “Longshot” (No. 2), and “2all” (No. 7).

