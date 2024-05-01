Cavalera Brothers Will Drop Reworked Version of Sepultura's 'Schizophrenia'

Max and Iggor Cavalera are taking a page out of Taylor Swift's playbook. Like the pop star, the brothers are strategically re-recording their old Sepultura releases in chronological order. They just announced plans to drop a reworked version of Sepultura's 1987 LPSchizophrenia on June 21 via Nuclear Blast Records. The lead single "Escape to the Void" came out alongside a music video on Tuesday, April 30. The album will also include the new, never before heard track "Nightmares of Delirium."

Max said.

The project will follow the Cavaleras' reworked versions of Septultura's earliest releases Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation. "The Third World Trilogy is finally complete with Schizophrenia, Bestial Devastation, and Morbid Visions, all three Brazilian underground gems!" Max said in a press release obtained by Consequence. "To me, Schizophrenia is the ultimate death/thrash experiment! I was inspired to take on the world and this recording shows my commitment is relentless! This one is for all the generations to enjoy! Play at Max volume!" Iggor added that "1987 was a very progressive year for metal, with releases like Celtic Frost’s Into The Pandemonium, Voivod’s Killing Technology, and Bathory’s Under the Sign of the Black Mark, so it was no surprise on how we approached Schizophrenia pushing our boundaries from a black/death metal sound to a more thrash metal aesthetics. "We still had some ideas from Morbid Visions and some new songs. I’m very proud of the songwriting and even more proud of our re-recordings."

Max and Iggor were at the core of Sepultura's original lineup. The formed in Belo Horizonte, Brazil in 1984. Max left the band in 1996 following the release of their iconic nu metal record Roots. His departure came after the other members expressed their displeasure with the group's then manager Gloria Cavalera, who's also Max's wife. The situation caused a lot of tension between the brothers, who were estranged for a decade. Iggor remained with Sepultura until 2006. He and Max started the Cavalera Conspiracy the following year. "I didn’t want my children to grow up and not know Max," Iggor told Metal Hammer.

The brothers are re-recording their old Sepultura releases in chronological order.

Sepultura's current lineup will retire after completing a farewell tour to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary. The group recently lost their longtime drummer Eloy Casagrande, who was officially announced as a member of Slipknot earlier this week. His departure came just weeks before the farewell tour was set to begin. "On February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project," Sepultura said in a statement at the time. "The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura. Luckily American virtuoso Greyson Nekrutman will take the position of Eloy Casagrande."

Sepultura will retire after their 40th anniversary farewell tour, which started earlier this year.

Check out the tracklist for the updated version of Schizophrenia below: From The Past Comes The Storms To The Wall Escape To The Void Inquisition Symphony Screams Behind The Shadows Septic Schizo The Abyss R.I.P. (Rest In Pain) Nightmares of Delirium

