Chaka Khan Announces First Names of Her Meltdown Festival Curation at Southbank Centre

Legendary singer and 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan has announced the first collection of artists she has curated for the 29th edition of the Meltdown Festival from June 14 – 23 at London's Southbank Centre.

She's every woman at the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, November 2023.

In addition, more artists will be added to the bill, with club nights and a programme of free events to be announced in the coming months. The eclectic first wave lineup includes R&B, soul, jazz and more with Khan opening and closing the festival. The Southbank Centre has posted on X (formerly Twitter) the initial rollout with information on tickets. See below.

the first acts that @chakakhan has curated for Meltdown festival 2024 are here!



Tickets coming very soon:

📅 MEMBERS PRESALE | Wed 13 Mar 10am

📅 GENERAL ON SALE | Fri 15 Mar 10am

Khan herself said: "The Southbank Centre's about to light up! We're going to funk it up, rock every crowd, and touch every soul. It's a community celebration, an all-ages bash. Join us and immerse yourself in a world that's vibrant, diverse, and absolutely unforgettable!" In tandem with this diverse bill, Khan has invited London-based Black and Black mixed heritage female and non-binary people aged 18 – 25 to be a part of a unique choir that will perform throughout the festival. Led by musician Taiwah, potential and interested individuals can apply directly through the Southbank Centre's website.

Chaka Khan - I Feel for You (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

The genre-embracing artist is, as the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin said, "A one-of-a-kind, premier vocalist." Khan burst onto the music scene in 1973 as the lead singer of Rufus, whose breakthrough hit in 1974 "Tell Me Something Good" (written by Stevie Wonder) showcased her high-octane, sultry delivery. However, it was the Ashford & Simpson-penned "I'm Every Woman" from her 1978 solo album Chaka that brought her fully into the dance/disco orbit and earned her the moniker The Queen of Funk. Khan dominated the '80s music charts with 1984's cover of Prince's "I Feel For You," featuring an opening rap by Grandmaster Melle Mel and in 1986, she collaborated with Steve Winwood for the Number 1 single "Higher Love."

Steve Winwood - Higher Love (Official Music Video)

In recent years, Khan has continued to record with contemporaries such as Mary J. Blige and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November. With the Meltdown Festival curation on the horizon, Khan has nonetheless emphatically stated she will not go out on the road anymore. As she told Rolling Stone in December, "Some people, that's all they have, you know? I got this rich-a-- life. I've got great-grandchildren I want to get to know better. So I will not do another tour. I'll do dates, but it won't look like a tour. They'll be far enough apart that I can have time to sleep in between."

