Charli XCX Announces Sixth Album, 'Brat'

Idiosyncratic British pop star Charli XCX announced her sixth album on Feb. 28, though she's still keeping most of the details close to the vest. Titled Brat, the record will be out on some yet-unspecified date this summer, with lead-off single "Von Dutch" out tomorrow. On her Instagram, Charli left a blunt message announcing the new release: “Brat — this summer. 15 songs. 41:23 minutes long. On repeat.” She also posted a brief preview clip of of the "Von Dutch" video, in which she is stalked by paparazzi through an airport, with the video abruptly cutting off right after the first line of the first verse.

The singer recently sat down with The Face for an interview, published earlier this month, in which she provided a few hints about the upcoming album's sound, and offered views on the current pop music landscape. ​“I kinda miss the time when pop music was really volatile and crazy," she said in the interview. "I miss the Paris Hilton days. Everybody is so worried about everything right now, how they’re perceived, if this art they’ve created is going to offend anyone. It limits creative output to think like that.” Brat will be Charli's first album since 2022's Crash, which became her first UK chart-topper and her highest-charting album in the U.S., reaching No. 7. The album landed on dozens of publications' year-end "best" lists, including those of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Vulture and The Guardian.

Charli XCX, of course, has long since settled into a career as one of mainstream pop music’s most consistently experimental figures, especially after her 2019 album Charli and 2020’s lockdown-themed How I’m Feeling Now, in particular, made her a critic’s darling. She’s always had an unerring ear for a hook, with her own single “Boom Clap” reaching the top 10 of the US chart, and collaboration “Fancy” (with Iggy Azalea) hitting the top spot. As a behind-the-scenes songwriter, Charli has written for Will.I.Am, Blondie and Madison Beer, and contributed to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s No. 1 single “Señorita.” (Rumors that she was working on new material for Britney Spears circulated earlier this year, only to be quickly shot down by the pop star herself.) Last year, she co-wrote the score to Emma Seligman’s teen comedy Bottoms, and contributed a song to the Barbie soundtrack.

Though she does not have a tour on the books yet, Charli XCX is scheduled to play Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival in early summer.

