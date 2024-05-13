Childish Gambino Drops New Album 'Atavista,' Reveals Cities for Upcoming World Tour

Childish Gambino released Atavista, the long-awaited complete version of his pandemic era 3.15.20 record, on Monday, May 13. The rapper, comedian and TV star who goes by Donald Glover outside the music industry has also revealed what cities he'll be visiting during an upcoming world tour. The trek will be his first time out on the road since 2019. Glover also dropped a music video for the song "Little Foot Big Foot," which is the only Atavista track that didn't also appear on 3.15.20. "There's a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song," the rapper said in a tweet.

Source: MEGA 'There's a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song,' he said.

Fans in the comment section were loving the new tracks: "I PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS," one said. "THANK YOU GAMBINO," said another. Glover's followers are looking forward to another new album he has in the works. Bando Stone & The New World will also serve as the soundtrack for an upcoming movie of the same name. The project due out this summer will be his last release under the Childish Gambino moniker.

Glover recently previewed two new tracks featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi. The West track titled "Say Less" includes some irreverent lines from West about not owning up to his past comments. The Chicago rapper has a long history of antisemitic remarks. "I rather have no regrets, but yo my agent said 'Yo, say less,'" West said. "N---as waiting on the throne, like ‘H-e, say, ‘Yes.’ I took my shoes out the store, they the new Payless/That’s the new God flow, but I don’t pray less." The feature was surprising given Glover's critically-acclaimed projects like Atlanta and "This Is America," which unpack the discrimination Black Americans face. As of last month, Glover and Cudi appeared to be in some sort of dispute. "Kid Cudi, if you got a problem, like, I’m not here for the beef," Glover said during a livestream on April 14. "Just like, talk to me. … 'Cause it’s like we don’t have to agree on everything, but we also don’t have to be like, 'When I see you, we have to wanna kill each other.' " Before 3.15.20, Glover hadn't released a new LP since 2016's Awaken, My Love! which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Source: MEGA The rapper also announced the cities he'll be visiting on an upcoming world tour.

Check out the tracklist for Atavista below: Atavista Algorhythm Time (feat. Ariana Grande) Psilocybae (Millenial Love) (feat. 21 Savage, Ink and Kahdja Bonet) To Be Hunted Sweet Thank (feat. Summer Walker) Little Big Foot (feat. Young Nedy) Why Go To The Party Human Sacrifice The Violence Final Church

Source: MEGA The trek will include stops in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Here's a list of all the cities Glover will hit on his upcoming tour: Amsterdam Atlanta Auckland Austin Berlin Birmingham Boston Brisbane Brooklyn Brussels Calgary Chicago Cologne Columbus Copenhagen Dallas Denver Detroit Dublin Edmonton Glasgow Hamburg Houston Kansas City London Los Angeles Lyon Manchester Melbourne Milan Milwaukee Munich Nashville New Orleans Oklahoma City Oslo Paris Perth Philadelphia Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Prague Raleigh Saint Paul Salt Lake City San Francisco Seattle Sunrise Sydney Tampa Toronto Uncasville Vancouver Washington

