Cigarettes After Sex Debuts New Track 'Tejano Blues' Ahead of Global Arena Tour and Upcoming Album 'X's'

'The record feels brutal,' frontman Greg Gonzalez said.

Cigarettes After Sex debuted their new track 'Tejano Blues' on Wednesday, Feb. 28

By
Cigarettes After Sex just released a new song called "Tejano Blues." It will appear on the dream pop band's upcoming album X's, which is due out via Partisan Records on July 12.

The delicate, subdued track is defined by its airy instrumentation and frontman Greg Gonzalez's sweet, pensive vocals.

Source: Partisan Records

"The record feels brutal," he said of the upcoming album, which was written about the end of a four year relationship.

"I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyze and learn from it. Or just relive it – in a good way. I don’t have that Eternal Sunshine-thing of wanting to forget."

It will appear on their upcoming album 'X's,' which is due out ahead of the band's upcoming global arena tour.

The songwriter also spoke about how "Tejano Blues" was inspired by his childhood in Texas.

"I grew up in El Paso & Tejano music is huge there. You could go to a lot of the bars in the city & hear artists like Selena, Los Ángeles Azules & La Mafia playing over the speakers. It was in the atmosphere around me back then, but I always rejected it & gravitated towards anything else I was attracted to really," he said.

"Years later when I was living in New York City I finally started listening to Selena’s 'Como La Flor' at the same time that I was also listening to a lot of Cocteau Twins. I had the idea then to try to combine both of their sounds somehow, which felt a bit strange, but also felt like it was coming from a genuine place of rediscovering & finally connecting with the music that I heard around me in my youth."

The band will play iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and the O2 Arena.

After the new album comes out, Cigarettes After Sex will play at the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee on June 15.

Then they'll embark on a world tour that's set to include stops in arenas across North America, Europe and Oceania. The band will also play dates in Asia and South Africa.

The trek will hit iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York City and the O2 Arena in London.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:

U.S./Canada

15 JUN 2024 / US / Manchester, TN / Bonnaroo

31 AUG 2024 / CA / Montreal, QC / Centre Bell

01 SEP 2024 / CA / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

03 SEP 2024 / US / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

04 SEP 2024 / US / Boston, MA / TD Garden

06 SEP 2024 / US / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

10 SEP 2024 / US / Columbia, MD / Merriweather Post Pavilion

11 SEP 2024 / US / Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena

13 SEP 2024 / US / Orlando, FL / Kia Center

14 SEP 2024 / US / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

17 SEP 2024 / US / San Antonio, TX / Frost Bank Center

18 SEP 2024 / US / Houston, TX / Toyota Center

20 SEP 2024 / US / Austin, TX / Moody Center

21 SEP 2024 / US / Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

23 SEP 2024 / US / Chicago, IL / United Center

24 SEP 2024 / US / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

27 SEP 2024 / CA / Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena

28 SEP 2024 / US / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena

30 SEP 2024 / US / Portland, OR / Moda Center

02 OCT 2024 / US / Greenwood Village, CO / Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

03 OCT 2024 / US / Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center

05 OCT 2024 / US / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

07 OCT 2024 / US / San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena

08 OCT 2024 / US / Phoenix, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena

11 OCT 2024 / US / Los Angeles, CA / Kia Forum

15 OCT 2024 / MX / Mexico City / Palacio de los Deportes

Europe/U.K.

25 OCT 2024 / GR / Athens / OAKA Indoor Arena

28 OCT 2024 / NL / Amsterdam / Ziggo Dome

29 OCT 2024 / BE / Brussels / Forest National

01 NOV 2024 / IT / Milan / Forum

03 NOV 2024 / AT / Vienna / Wiener Stadthalle

05 NOV 2024 / PL / Warsaw / COS Torwar

07 NOV 2024 / DE / Berlin / Uber Arena

09 NOV 2024 / CH / Basel / St Jakobshalle

10 NOV 2024 / DE / Cologne / Lanxess Arena

12 NOV 2024 / UK / London / The O2

16 NOV 2024 / FR / Paris / Accor Arena

17 NOV 2024 / FR / Lyon / Halle Tony Garnier

20 NOV 2024 / ES / Madrid / WiZink Center

21 NOV 2024 / PT / Lisbon / Altice Arena

Asia

9 JAN 2025 / HK / Hong Kong / Asia World-Expo, Hall 5

11 JAN 2025 / MY / Kuala Lumpur / Sunway Lagoon

14 JAN 2025 / PH / Manila / MOA Arena

17 JAN 2025 / ID / Jakarta / Beach City International

21 JAN 2025 / TH / Bangkok / Impact Exhibition Hall 5

South Africa

5 MAR 2025 / ZA / Cape Town / Grand Arena at GrandWest

7 MAR 2025 / ZA / Pretoria / SunBet Arena

Australia/New Zealand

12 MAR 2025 / AU / Melbourne / Rod Laver Arena

14 MAR 2025 / AU / Sydney / ICC Theatre

17 MAR 2025 / AU / Brisbane / Brisbane Entertainment Centre

19 MAR 2025 / NZ / Auckland / Spark Arena

