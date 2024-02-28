Cigarettes After Sex Debuts New Track 'Tejano Blues' Ahead of Global Arena Tour and Upcoming Album 'X's'

Cigarettes After Sex just released a new song called "Tejano Blues." It will appear on the dream pop band's upcoming album X's, which is due out via Partisan Records on July 12. The delicate, subdued track is defined by its airy instrumentation and frontman Greg Gonzalez's sweet, pensive vocals.

"The record feels brutal," he said of the upcoming album, which was written about the end of a four year relationship. "I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyze and learn from it. Or just relive it – in a good way. I don’t have that Eternal Sunshine-thing of wanting to forget."

The songwriter also spoke about how "Tejano Blues" was inspired by his childhood in Texas. "I grew up in El Paso & Tejano music is huge there. You could go to a lot of the bars in the city & hear artists like Selena, Los Ángeles Azules & La Mafia playing over the speakers. It was in the atmosphere around me back then, but I always rejected it & gravitated towards anything else I was attracted to really," he said. "Years later when I was living in New York City I finally started listening to Selena’s 'Como La Flor' at the same time that I was also listening to a lot of Cocteau Twins. I had the idea then to try to combine both of their sounds somehow, which felt a bit strange, but also felt like it was coming from a genuine place of rediscovering & finally connecting with the music that I heard around me in my youth."

After the new album comes out, Cigarettes After Sex will play at the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee on June 15. Then they'll embark on a world tour that's set to include stops in arenas across North America, Europe and Oceania. The band will also play dates in Asia and South Africa. The trek will hit iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York City and the O2 Arena in London.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: U.S./Canada 15 JUN 2024 / US / Manchester, TN / Bonnaroo 31 AUG 2024 / CA / Montreal, QC / Centre Bell 01 SEP 2024 / CA / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena 03 SEP 2024 / US / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center 04 SEP 2024 / US / Boston, MA / TD Garden 06 SEP 2024 / US / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden 10 SEP 2024 / US / Columbia, MD / Merriweather Post Pavilion 11 SEP 2024 / US / Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena 13 SEP 2024 / US / Orlando, FL / Kia Center 14 SEP 2024 / US / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena 17 SEP 2024 / US / San Antonio, TX / Frost Bank Center 18 SEP 2024 / US / Houston, TX / Toyota Center 20 SEP 2024 / US / Austin, TX / Moody Center 21 SEP 2024 / US / Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena 23 SEP 2024 / US / Chicago, IL / United Center 24 SEP 2024 / US / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center 27 SEP 2024 / CA / Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena 28 SEP 2024 / US / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena 30 SEP 2024 / US / Portland, OR / Moda Center 02 OCT 2024 / US / Greenwood Village, CO / Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre 03 OCT 2024 / US / Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center 05 OCT 2024 / US / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena 07 OCT 2024 / US / San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena 08 OCT 2024 / US / Phoenix, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena 11 OCT 2024 / US / Los Angeles, CA / Kia Forum 15 OCT 2024 / MX / Mexico City / Palacio de los Deportes Europe/U.K. 25 OCT 2024 / GR / Athens / OAKA Indoor Arena 28 OCT 2024 / NL / Amsterdam / Ziggo Dome 29 OCT 2024 / BE / Brussels / Forest National 01 NOV 2024 / IT / Milan / Forum 03 NOV 2024 / AT / Vienna / Wiener Stadthalle 05 NOV 2024 / PL / Warsaw / COS Torwar 07 NOV 2024 / DE / Berlin / Uber Arena 09 NOV 2024 / CH / Basel / St Jakobshalle 10 NOV 2024 / DE / Cologne / Lanxess Arena 12 NOV 2024 / UK / London / The O2 16 NOV 2024 / FR / Paris / Accor Arena 17 NOV 2024 / FR / Lyon / Halle Tony Garnier 20 NOV 2024 / ES / Madrid / WiZink Center 21 NOV 2024 / PT / Lisbon / Altice Arena Asia 9 JAN 2025 / HK / Hong Kong / Asia World-Expo, Hall 5 11 JAN 2025 / MY / Kuala Lumpur / Sunway Lagoon 14 JAN 2025 / PH / Manila / MOA Arena 17 JAN 2025 / ID / Jakarta / Beach City International 21 JAN 2025 / TH / Bangkok / Impact Exhibition Hall 5 South Africa 5 MAR 2025 / ZA / Cape Town / Grand Arena at GrandWest 7 MAR 2025 / ZA / Pretoria / SunBet Arena Australia/New Zealand 12 MAR 2025 / AU / Melbourne / Rod Laver Arena 14 MAR 2025 / AU / Sydney / ICC Theatre 17 MAR 2025 / AU / Brisbane / Brisbane Entertainment Centre 19 MAR 2025 / NZ / Auckland / Spark Arena

