CKY Announces 25th Anniversary U.S. Tour: 'We Are Ready for 20 More'

CKY is hitting the road this spring for a U.S. tour to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary. Crobot and X-Cops will provide support on select dates. The trek will begin in Knoxville on May 1 and end in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, on May 26. Tickets are currently on sale. Superfans can also check out the VIP and meet and greet options.

Source: MEGA 'Through all the bulls--t over the last couple years, you have no idea how ready we are to get back on the road,' the band said.

"Through all the bulls--t over the last couple years, you have no idea how ready we are to get back on the road and f--king rock," CKY said in a statement. "Twenty-five years of CKY and we are ready for 20 more. The band sounds f--king great and the tour is going to be f--king awesome. Let's go!" The "bulls--t" could be a reference to all the negative attention drummer Jess Margera's brother Bam Margera has garnered in recent years. Bam was charged with assault, terroristic threats and harassment after he allegedly attacked Jess last April. The case was later quietly closed, according to court documents obtained by Q. But back in the day, Jess and the MTV star were close confidants who supported each other's creative pursuits.

CKY, which stands for "Camp Kill Yourself," was also the name of Bam's hit stunt video series which preceded Jackass. Bam's presence on MTV helped turn CKY into a relatively mainstream phenomenon. Bam also did a lot to popularize European acts like HIM, Turbonegro and the 69 Eyes in the U.S. CKY's rise to fame was "a perfect storm of events," Jess said.

"When it's happening, you're not paying attention," he said. "But once you get a couple of years under your belt, you realize, 'Holy s--t, man. That was lucky as hell that happened to us!,' ya know?" Guitarist and producer Chad Ginsburg also feels a sense of gratitude. "We're feeling rather lucky. We're not taking things for granted," he said. "It's an incredibly humbled CKY, with a fire to last another 20 years. The point is to go play rock 'n' roll and appreciate everybody else who does it, too. It's a lucky job to have." Ginsburg added that the band has matured a lot over the years. "We're grown adults now with an eagle-eye perspective on who we are, what we do, and how to do it right," he said. "None of us are out there in the clouds. We're pretty well-grounded people that have an honest perspective on where we're at."

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: 5/1 — Knoxville, TN — Open Chord* 5/2 — Savannah, GA — Victory North 5/3 — Orlando, FL — Beacham Theatre** 5/5 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm** 5/6 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade (Hell)** 5/7 — Norfolk, VA — Norva** 5/8 — Carborro, NC — Cat's Cradle** 5/9 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live** 5/12 — Memphis, TN — Growlers*** 5/14 — St. Louis, MO — Pop's 5/15 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere's 5/16 — Lansing, MI — Grewal Hall 5/17 — Chicago, IL — Metro 5/18 — Urbana, IL — Canopy Club 5/20 — Pittsburgh, PA — Jergel's 5/21 — New York, NY — Racket 5/22 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts 5/24 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom 5/25 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Lite 5/26 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally' 9/26 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life Festival**** 10/12 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival**** *CKY Only **With X-Cops ***No Crobot ****Festival Appearance

