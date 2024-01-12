Code Orange Cancels Upcoming Tour Due to Guitarist's 'Serious Health Issues'

The group was supposed to tour with support from Gel, Teenage Wrist , Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron. The cancellation also extends to Code Orange's performances at Pulp Summer Slam and the ShipRocked cruise.

Code Orange canceled its headlining tour scheduled for next month due to guitarist Dominic Landolina's "serious health issues." The news came in an Instagram post on Jan. 12.

The group was supposed to go on tour next month with support from Gel, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron.

"It pains us deeply to announce that we are canceling our upcoming headline tour," the band's statement says.

"Our guitarist Dom has been dealing with serious health issues over the past year that have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably. While he gritted through our fall performances, his issues were exasperated by them. We wanted to give him proper time to heal before making a group decision, and were very hopeful he would be able to return by February. Ultimately its been determined that he is unable to play guitar at this time…

"We take this decision very seriously, and this is the last way we intended to start this era."

Code Orange is now regrouping as it tries to chart a path forward.

"We have been together since we were teenagers, have ridden in vans and slept on floors for the majority of our career. No time period has been as difficult for us as the last few years," the statement says.

"We are now focused on regaining our strength. We will be back with more stability and in full force. Thank you for the continued love and respect. Please support the amazing Gel, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron on whatever they choose to do. Refunds are available at point of purchase."