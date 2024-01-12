Code Orange Cancels Upcoming Tour Due to Guitarist's 'Serious Health Issues'

Code Orange canceled its headlining tour scheduled for next month due to guitarist Dominic Landolina's "serious health issues." The news came in an Instagram post on Jan. 12.
The group was supposed to tour with support from Gel, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron. The cancellation also extends to Code Orange's performances at Pulp Summer Slam and the ShipRocked cruise.
"It pains us deeply to announce that we are canceling our upcoming headline tour," the band's statement says.
"Our guitarist Dom has been dealing with serious health issues over the past year that have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably. While he gritted through our fall performances, his issues were exasperated by them. We wanted to give him proper time to heal before making a group decision, and were very hopeful he would be able to return by February. Ultimately its been determined that he is unable to play guitar at this time…
"We take this decision very seriously, and this is the last way we intended to start this era."
Code Orange is now regrouping as it tries to chart a path forward.
"We have been together since we were teenagers, have ridden in vans and slept on floors for the majority of our career. No time period has been as difficult for us as the last few years," the statement says.
"We are now focused on regaining our strength. We will be back with more stability and in full force. Thank you for the continued love and respect. Please support the amazing Gel, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron on whatever they choose to do. Refunds are available at point of purchase."
The band received lots of supportive messages in the comment section.
"So sorry to hear that guys. Hope he gets well soon!!" one person said. "Bummer to hear, but understandable. Hoping for the best with everyone involved," said another.
The cancellation came one day after Code Orange's vocalist and drummer Jami Morgan appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal station.
The Pittsburgh band released its fifth studio album The Above in September. The LP was self-produced by Morgan and guitarist Eric Balderose with support from Steve Albini.
It followed their 2020 release Underneath, which made it to the No. 2 spot on Billboard's Tastemaker albums chart.
The band courted mainstream attention after they were recruited to create entrance music for WWE stars Bray Wyatt and Aleister Black.
Wyatt died in 2023 after a bout of COVID-19 worsened an existing heart condition. He was just 36.
Code Orange commemorated the wrestler with a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Rest In Power buddy," the note said. "You helped make our childhood dreams come true. You rode for us at every single turn and truly believed in us. More than people even know. Thank you for letting us be a small part of your story. See you on the other side."
Several members of Code Orange were also part of an alternative rock band called Adventures. The group released one full-length studio album called Supersonic Home on Run for Cover Records in 2015.