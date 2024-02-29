Collective Soul Announces Upcoming Double Album, 'Here to Eternity,' Recorded at Elvis Presley's Palm Springs Estate

The current state of terrestrial radio has created an alternate music reality where an artist's history often seems to begin and end with their most popular songs, which is why the casual Collective Soul fan may not necessarily be aware that the band who made their bones with such singles as "Shine," "December," and "The World I Know" in the '90s has, in fact, continued to release albums all along.
As such, it may be a shock - albeit a pleasant one, hopefully - to discover that not only is the band celebrating their 30th anniversary, but they're also on the cusp of releasing their 12th studio album, Here to Eternity.
But you don’t have to have been following Collective Soul’s career all along to appreciate this new record, of course. In fact, there’s a particular aspect of the record that should stand out to just about any rock and roll fan: it was recorded by the band – with the assistance of co-producer Shawn Grove – at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs, California, making Collective Soul only the second artist ever to record there.
“As as a kid determined that rock n’ roll was my life, I dreamed of making a double album,” said frontman Ed Roland in the press release announcing the new LP. “Well, here you go! Wow, wow, and wow. Twenty songs that truly show the personality of this band and our musical journey! This record is not the pinnacle of the band, but it’s the best one yet! Should we all feel the next day as our best? Well, enjoy our best ‘til the next one.”
The track listing of Here to Eternity is as follows:
- Mother’s Love
- Bluer Than So Blue
- Let It Flow
- Not the Same
- Bob Dylan (Where Are You Today)
- Hey Man
- Kick It
- Matter of Fact
- Sister and Mary
- Be the One
- Keep It on Track
- Who Loves
- La Dee Da
- Bring on the Day
- Words Away
- No Man’s Land
- Letter from E
- I Know You, You Know Me
- Therapy
- Over and Out
Here to Eternity is the band's second album to be released on their own label, Fuzze-Flex. Their stint with Atlantic Records lasted for five albums, ending with their 2000 LP, Blender; the first four albums all went platinum, and while Blender only went gold, it still climbed to No. 22 on the Billboard 200, only one spot lower than its predecessor, 1999's Dosage. Since then, they've released two albums with the El Music Group, one on Loud & Proud, and one on Vanguard before shifting to their own aforementioned label.
The band's full list of 2024 tour dates can be found below.
Headlining shows:
Fri 3/1 - Scranton, PA, Mountainfest
Sat 4/20 - San Antonio, TX, St. Mary's University - Fiesta Oyster Bake
Hootie & The Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Edwin McCain:
May 30 - Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
May 31 - Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
June 1 - St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6 - Detroit, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 7 - Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center
June 8 - Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center
June 13 - Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavilion
June 14 - Bangor, ME, Maine Savings Amphitheatre
June 15 - Saratoga Springs, NY, Broadview Stage at SPAC
June 21 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park (with Barenaked Ladies)
June 27 - Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 28 - Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
June 29 - Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 10 - Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 11 - Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheater
July 13 - Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
July 16 - Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
July 17 - Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 19 - Portland, OR, RV Inn Styles Amphitheatre
July 20 - Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre
July 26 - Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 27 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 1 - Hartford, CT, The XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 2 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 3 - Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8 - Somerset, WI, Somerset Amphitheater
Aug. 9 - Chicago, IL, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 - East Troy, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Aug. 15 - Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center
Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, PA, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 17 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 29 - Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 5 - Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 6 - Syracuse, NY, Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 7 - Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
Sept. 12 - Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sept. 13 - Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 14 - Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 19 - Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 - Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 - Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 - Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 28 - West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
