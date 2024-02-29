Collective Soul Announces Upcoming Double Album, 'Here to Eternity,' Recorded at Elvis Presley's Palm Springs Estate

The current state of terrestrial radio has created an alternate music reality where an artist's history often seems to begin and end with their most popular songs, which is why the casual Collective Soul fan may not necessarily be aware that the band who made their bones with such singles as "Shine," "December," and "The World I Know" in the '90s has, in fact, continued to release albums all along. As such, it may be a shock - albeit a pleasant one, hopefully - to discover that not only is the band celebrating their 30th anniversary, but they're also on the cusp of releasing their 12th studio album, Here to Eternity.

But you don’t have to have been following Collective Soul’s career all along to appreciate this new record, of course. In fact, there’s a particular aspect of the record that should stand out to just about any rock and roll fan: it was recorded by the band – with the assistance of co-producer Shawn Grove – at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs, California, making Collective Soul only the second artist ever to record there. “As as a kid determined that rock n’ roll was my life, I dreamed of making a double album,” said frontman Ed Roland in the press release announcing the new LP. “Well, here you go! Wow, wow, and wow. Twenty songs that truly show the personality of this band and our musical journey! This record is not the pinnacle of the band, but it’s the best one yet! Should we all feel the next day as our best? Well, enjoy our best ‘til the next one.”

The track listing of Here to Eternity is as follows: Mother’s Love Bluer Than So Blue Let It Flow Not the Same Bob Dylan (Where Are You Today) Hey Man Kick It Matter of Fact Sister and Mary Be the One Keep It on Track Who Loves La Dee Da Bring on the Day Words Away No Man’s Land Letter from E I Know You, You Know Me Therapy Over and Out Here to Eternity is the band's second album to be released on their own label, Fuzze-Flex. Their stint with Atlantic Records lasted for five albums, ending with their 2000 LP, Blender; the first four albums all went platinum, and while Blender only went gold, it still climbed to No. 22 on the Billboard 200, only one spot lower than its predecessor, 1999's Dosage. Since then, they've released two albums with the El Music Group, one on Loud & Proud, and one on Vanguard before shifting to their own aforementioned label. The band's full list of 2024 tour dates can be found below.

Headlining shows : Fri 3/1 - Scranton, PA, Mountainfest Sat 4/20 - San Antonio, TX, St. Mary's University - Fiesta Oyster Bake Hootie & The Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Edwin McCain : May 30 - Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion May 31 - Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP June 1 - St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 6 - Detroit, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre June 7 - Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center June 8 - Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center June 13 - Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavilion June 14 - Bangor, ME, Maine Savings Amphitheatre June 15 - Saratoga Springs, NY, Broadview Stage at SPAC June 21 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park (with Barenaked Ladies) June 27 - Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts June 28 - Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium June 29 - Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake July 10 - Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre July 11 - Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheater July 13 - Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center July 16 - Anaheim, CA, Honda Center July 17 - Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre July 19 - Portland, OR, RV Inn Styles Amphitheatre July 20 - Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre July 26 - Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre July 27 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena Aug. 1 - Hartford, CT, The XFINITY Theatre Aug. 2 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center Aug. 3 - Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion Aug. 8 - Somerset, WI, Somerset Amphitheater Aug. 9 - Chicago, IL, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Aug. 10 - East Troy, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre Aug. 15 - Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, PA, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Aug. 17 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live Aug. 29 - Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena Sept. 5 - Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sept. 6 - Syracuse, NY, Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview Sept. 7 - Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage Sept. 12 - Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center Sept. 13 - Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sept. 14 - Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Sept. 19 - Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion Sept. 20 - Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sept. 26 - Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sept. 27 - Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Sept. 28 - West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

