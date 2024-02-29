Q Magazine
Collective Soul Announces Upcoming Double Album, 'Here to Eternity,' Recorded at Elvis Presley's Palm Springs Estate

The band will be spending the summer with Hootie and the Blowfish and Edwin McCain on the Summer Camp With Trucks Tour.

Source: Lee Clower

Collective Soul set up shop in Elvis Presley's Palm Springs estate to record 'Here to Eternity.'

The current state of terrestrial radio has created an alternate music reality where an artist's history often seems to begin and end with their most popular songs, which is why the casual Collective Soul fan may not necessarily be aware that the band who made their bones with such singles as "Shine," "December," and "The World I Know" in the '90s has, in fact, continued to release albums all along.

As such, it may be a shock - albeit a pleasant one, hopefully - to discover that not only is the band celebrating their 30th anniversary, but they're also on the cusp of releasing their 12th studio album, Here to Eternity.

But you don’t have to have been following Collective Soul’s career all along to appreciate this new record, of course. In fact, there’s a particular aspect of the record that should stand out to just about any rock and roll fan: it was recorded by the band – with the assistance of co-producer Shawn Grove – at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs, California, making Collective Soul only the second artist ever to record there.

“As as a kid determined that rock n’ roll was my life, I dreamed of making a double album,” said frontman Ed Roland in the press release announcing the new LP. “Well, here you go! Wow, wow, and wow. Twenty songs that truly show the personality of this band and our musical journey! This record is not the pinnacle of the band, but it’s the best one yet! Should we all feel the next day as our best? Well, enjoy our best ‘til the next one.”

The track listing of Here to Eternity is as follows:

  1. Mother’s Love
  2. Bluer Than So Blue
  3. Let It Flow
  4. Not the Same
  5. Bob Dylan (Where Are You Today)
  6. Hey Man
  7. Kick It
  8. Matter of Fact
  9. Sister and Mary
  10. Be the One
  11. Keep It on Track
  12. Who Loves
  13. La Dee Da
  14. Bring on the Day
  15. Words Away
  16. No Man’s Land
  17. Letter from E
  18. I Know You, You Know Me
  19. Therapy
  20. Over and Out

Here to Eternity is the band's second album to be released on their own label, Fuzze-Flex. Their stint with Atlantic Records lasted for five albums, ending with their 2000 LP, Blender; the first four albums all went platinum, and while Blender only went gold, it still climbed to No. 22 on the Billboard 200, only one spot lower than its predecessor, 1999's Dosage. Since then, they've released two albums with the El Music Group, one on Loud & Proud, and one on Vanguard before shifting to their own aforementioned label.

The band's full list of 2024 tour dates can be found below.

Headlining shows:

Fri 3/1 - Scranton, PA, Mountainfest

Sat 4/20 - San Antonio, TX, St. Mary's University - Fiesta Oyster Bake

Hootie & The Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Edwin McCain:

May 30 - Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 - Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

June 1 - St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 - Detroit, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 7 - Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

June 8 - Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center

June 13 - Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavilion

June 14 - Bangor, ME, Maine Savings Amphitheatre

June 15 - Saratoga Springs, NY, Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 21 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park (with Barenaked Ladies)

June 27 - Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 28 - Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

June 29 - Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 10 - Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 - Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheater

July 13 - Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

July 16 - Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

July 17 - Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 19 - Portland, OR, RV Inn Styles Amphitheatre

July 20 - Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre

July 26 - Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 27 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 1 - Hartford, CT, The XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 2 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 3 - Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8 - Somerset, WI, Somerset Amphitheater

Aug. 9 - Chicago, IL, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - East Troy, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 15 - Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, PA, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 17 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 - Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 5 - Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 - Syracuse, NY, Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 7 - Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

Sept. 12 - Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sept. 13 - Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 14 - Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 19 - Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 - Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 - Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 28 - West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

