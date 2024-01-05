Corey Taylor Cancels Solo Tour Due to Physical and Mental Health Issues

Corey Taylor has canceled his upcoming North American solo tour due to physical and mental health issues. The Slipknot frontman announced the news in an Instagram post on Jan. 5. Taylor released a new solo album called CMF2 last year. He was set to tour the U.S. and Canada with support from Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth in February and March.

Source: MEGA 'I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I,' the frontman said in a statement

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour," he said. "For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I," the singer said. "I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being." Taylor added that fans who purchased tickets and VIP packages will receive a full refund. "I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who’s helped me get here thus far," he said. "I promise I’m doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we’ll see you again down the line."

The news comes as Taylor's main project Slipknot has been going through a rough patch. The band fielded lots of angry comments after longtime drummer Jay Weinberg was booted from the group for "creative reasons" in November. "I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did," Weinberg said at the time. "Despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express."

Source: MEGA Those who bought tickets for the shows will receive a full refund.

In December, Slipknot is scheduled to tour Europe to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group's self-titled album, which was the first to feature Taylor. The group is also supposed to play three U.S. festivals: Sick New World in Las Vegas on April 27, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach on May 12, the Sonic Temple Festival in Ohio on May 19. Slipknot will also play France's Hellfest in June 2024.

Source: MEGA Slipknot has several shows planned for this year, including a European tour in December to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled album.

Check out a full list of Taylor's canceled tour dates below: Feb 3 – Toronto, ON – History Feb 4 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia Feb 6 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza Feb 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Feb 9 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Feb 10 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre Feb 13 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!* Feb 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe Feb 16 – Bowler, WI – Mohican North Star Casino Resort* Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Feb 18 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal Feb 20 – Richmond, VA – The National* Feb 21 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva* Feb 23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre Feb 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Feb 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Feb 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore Harrah’s Feb 29 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre March 2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tulsa Theater* March 3 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse *Non-LN Date