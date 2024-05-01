Cradle of Filth Announces U.K., Ireland and Australia Tour Dates Including Halloween Show in London

Cradle of Filth will tour the U.K. and Ireland this autumn with support from Butcher Babies and High Parasite. The trek will include a Halloween show at London's 02 Forum Kentish Town. The news came hours after the band announced an Australian tour with Infected Rain. They will also play shows across continental Europe this summer with support from Butcher Babies and Ignea.

The band will also be touring continental Europe this summer.

"You didn’t think we were done with tour announcements yet did you?" the headliner said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 30. "UK & Europe, we’re coming for you too this spooky season and throughout the dark depths of winter." In a separate post, Cradle of Filth said they said that "After an absence of eons, we are heading to darken Australia’s horizons once more this September!" Tickets for the U.K. and Australian shows will be available for purchase on Thursday, May 2.

Earlier this year, frontman Dani Filth said the band is working on their 14th studio album, but that it won't be out for some time. The band's last LP Existence Is Futile dropped in October 2021. He also provided an update about Cradle of Filth's collaboration with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

'It is what you imagine. It's Cradle of Filth and it's Ed Sheeran.'

"People have heard it and loved it," the frontman said of the collaboration track during a conversation with Pełna Kulturka uploaded on Jan. 14. "It is what you imagine. It's Cradle of Filth and it's Ed Sheeran. It sounds like Ed Sheeran, it sounds like Cradle of Filth. There's a blast beat in it." Filth said he expects the first single from the upcoming album to drop this fall. The singer added that fans should expect to hear something new on the upcoming LP. "I think it's gonna surprise a lot of people," he said. "But it doesn't necessarily mean the album is commercial. It's a very heavy record. We just upped the game as a band. We moved one step further toward the future from our previous record."

Cradle of Filth says fans should expect to hear something new on the upcoming LP.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Europe: June 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark // Copenhell June 21 – Oslo, Norway // Parkteatret June 23 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands // Neushoorn June 24 – Hanover, Germany // Musikzentrum June 25 – Utrecht, Netherlands // Tivoli Pandora June 27 – Clisson, France // Hellfest June 28 – Saarbrucken, Germany // Garage June 29 – Spalene Porici, Czechia // Basinfire Festival July 27 – Zagreb, Croatia // Boogaloo July 28 – Belgrade, Serbia // KST Basta July 30 – Cham, Germany // LA Cham July 31 – Szekesfehervar, Hungary // Fezen Festival Aug. 2 – Pori, Finland // Porisphere Aug. 3 – Wacken, Germany // Wacken Open Air Aug. 5 – Wroclaw, Poland // A3 Aug. 6 – Katowice, Poland // P23 Aug. 7 – Graz, Austria // PPC Aug. 9 – Kortrijk, Belgium // Alcatraz Festival Aug. 11 – Cercoux, France // Festival 666 Aug. 13 – Bochum, Germany // Matrix Aug. 14 – Dresden, Germany // Schlachthof Aug. 16 – Dinkelsbuhle, Germany // Summer Breeze Festival Australia Sept. 24 – Perth // Metro Fremantle Sept. 25 – Adelaide // The Gov Sept. 27 – Melbourne // Northcote Theatre Sept. 28 – Sydney // The Metro Sept. 29 – Brisbane // The Triffid U.K./Ireland Oct. 27 – Bristol // O2 Academy Oct. 28 – Bournemouth // O2 Academy Oct. 29 – Birmingham // O2 Institute Oct. 31 – London // O2 Forum Kentish Town Nov. 1 – Swansea // Patti Pavilion Nov. 2 – Manchester // Damnation Festival Nov. 3 – Nottingham // Rock City Nov. 5 – Belfast // Limelight Nov. 6 – Dublin // Academy Nov. 7 – Glasgow // SWG3 Nov. 8 – Newcastle // NX

