Cradle of Filth Announces U.K., Ireland and Australia Tour Dates Including Halloween Show in London

Fans are still waiting for the metal band's highly anticipated collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Cradle of Filth
Source: MEGA

Cradle of Filth announced new tour dates in the U.K., Ireland and Australia on Tuesday, April 30.

Cradle of Filth will tour the U.K. and Ireland this autumn with support from Butcher Babies and High Parasite. The trek will include a Halloween show at London's 02 Forum Kentish Town.

The news came hours after the band announced an Australian tour with Infected Rain. They will also play shows across continental Europe this summer with support from Butcher Babies and Ignea.

Cradle of Filth
Source: MEGA

The band will also be touring continental Europe this summer.

"You didn’t think we were done with tour announcements yet did you?" the headliner said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 30. "UK & Europe, we’re coming for you too this spooky season and throughout the dark depths of winter."

In a separate post, Cradle of Filth said they said that "After an absence of eons, we are heading to darken Australia’s horizons once more this September!"

Tickets for the U.K. and Australian shows will be available for purchase on Thursday, May 2.

Earlier this year, frontman Dani Filth said the band is working on their 14th studio album, but that it won't be out for some time. The band's last LP Existence Is Futile dropped in October 2021.

He also provided an update about Cradle of Filth's collaboration with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Cradle of Filth
Source: MEGA

'It is what you imagine. It's Cradle of Filth and it's Ed Sheeran.'

"People have heard it and loved it," the frontman said of the collaboration track during a conversation with Pełna Kulturka uploaded on Jan. 14.

"It is what you imagine. It's Cradle of Filth and it's Ed Sheeran. It sounds like Ed Sheeran, it sounds like Cradle of Filth. There's a blast beat in it."

Filth said he expects the first single from the upcoming album to drop this fall. The singer added that fans should expect to hear something new on the upcoming LP.

"I think it's gonna surprise a lot of people," he said. "But it doesn't necessarily mean the album is commercial. It's a very heavy record. We just upped the game as a band. We moved one step further toward the future from our previous record."

Cradle of Filth
Source: MEGA

Cradle of Filth says fans should expect to hear something new on the upcoming LP.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:

Europe:

June 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark // Copenhell

June 21 – Oslo, Norway // Parkteatret

June 23 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands // Neushoorn

June 24 – Hanover, Germany // Musikzentrum

June 25 – Utrecht, Netherlands // Tivoli Pandora

June 27 – Clisson, France // Hellfest

June 28 – Saarbrucken, Germany // Garage

June 29 – Spalene Porici, Czechia // Basinfire Festival

July 27 – Zagreb, Croatia // Boogaloo

July 28 – Belgrade, Serbia // KST Basta

July 30 – Cham, Germany // LA Cham

July 31 – Szekesfehervar, Hungary // Fezen Festival

Aug. 2 – Pori, Finland // Porisphere

Aug. 3 – Wacken, Germany // Wacken Open Air

Aug. 5 – Wroclaw, Poland // A3

Aug. 6 – Katowice, Poland // P23

Aug. 7 – Graz, Austria // PPC

Aug. 9 – Kortrijk, Belgium // Alcatraz Festival

Aug. 11 – Cercoux, France // Festival 666

Aug. 13 – Bochum, Germany // Matrix

Aug. 14 – Dresden, Germany // Schlachthof

Aug. 16 – Dinkelsbuhle, Germany // Summer Breeze Festival

Australia

Sept. 24 – Perth // Metro Fremantle

Sept. 25 – Adelaide // The Gov

Sept. 27 – Melbourne // Northcote Theatre

Sept. 28 – Sydney // The Metro

Sept. 29 – Brisbane // The Triffid

U.K./Ireland

Oct. 27 – Bristol // O2 Academy

Oct. 28 – Bournemouth // O2 Academy

Oct. 29 – Birmingham // O2 Institute

Oct. 31 – London // O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov. 1 – Swansea // Patti Pavilion

Nov. 2 – Manchester // Damnation Festival

Nov. 3 – Nottingham // Rock City

Nov. 5 – Belfast // Limelight

Nov. 6 – Dublin // Academy

Nov. 7 – Glasgow // SWG3

Nov. 8 – Newcastle // NX

