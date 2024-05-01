Cradle of Filth Announces U.K., Ireland and Australia Tour Dates Including Halloween Show in London

Cradle of Filth will tour the U.K. and Ireland this autumn with support from Butcher Babies and High Parasite. The trek will include a Halloween show at London's 02 Forum Kentish Town.
The news came hours after the band announced an Australian tour with Infected Rain. They will also play shows across continental Europe this summer with support from Butcher Babies and Ignea.
"You didn’t think we were done with tour announcements yet did you?" the headliner said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 30. "UK & Europe, we’re coming for you too this spooky season and throughout the dark depths of winter."
In a separate post, Cradle of Filth said they said that "After an absence of eons, we are heading to darken Australia’s horizons once more this September!"
Tickets for the U.K. and Australian shows will be available for purchase on Thursday, May 2.
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
Earlier this year, frontman Dani Filth said the band is working on their 14th studio album, but that it won't be out for some time. The band's last LP Existence Is Futile dropped in October 2021.
He also provided an update about Cradle of Filth's collaboration with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
"People have heard it and loved it," the frontman said of the collaboration track during a conversation with Pełna Kulturka uploaded on Jan. 14.
"It is what you imagine. It's Cradle of Filth and it's Ed Sheeran. It sounds like Ed Sheeran, it sounds like Cradle of Filth. There's a blast beat in it."
Filth said he expects the first single from the upcoming album to drop this fall. The singer added that fans should expect to hear something new on the upcoming LP.
"I think it's gonna surprise a lot of people," he said. "But it doesn't necessarily mean the album is commercial. It's a very heavy record. We just upped the game as a band. We moved one step further toward the future from our previous record."
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
Europe:
June 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark // Copenhell
June 21 – Oslo, Norway // Parkteatret
June 23 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands // Neushoorn
June 24 – Hanover, Germany // Musikzentrum
June 25 – Utrecht, Netherlands // Tivoli Pandora
June 27 – Clisson, France // Hellfest
June 28 – Saarbrucken, Germany // Garage
June 29 – Spalene Porici, Czechia // Basinfire Festival
July 27 – Zagreb, Croatia // Boogaloo
July 28 – Belgrade, Serbia // KST Basta
July 30 – Cham, Germany // LA Cham
July 31 – Szekesfehervar, Hungary // Fezen Festival
Aug. 2 – Pori, Finland // Porisphere
Aug. 3 – Wacken, Germany // Wacken Open Air
Aug. 5 – Wroclaw, Poland // A3
Aug. 6 – Katowice, Poland // P23
Aug. 7 – Graz, Austria // PPC
Aug. 9 – Kortrijk, Belgium // Alcatraz Festival
Aug. 11 – Cercoux, France // Festival 666
Aug. 13 – Bochum, Germany // Matrix
Aug. 14 – Dresden, Germany // Schlachthof
Aug. 16 – Dinkelsbuhle, Germany // Summer Breeze Festival
Australia
Sept. 24 – Perth // Metro Fremantle
Sept. 25 – Adelaide // The Gov
Sept. 27 – Melbourne // Northcote Theatre
Sept. 28 – Sydney // The Metro
Sept. 29 – Brisbane // The Triffid
U.K./Ireland
Oct. 27 – Bristol // O2 Academy
Oct. 28 – Bournemouth // O2 Academy
Oct. 29 – Birmingham // O2 Institute
Oct. 31 – London // O2 Forum Kentish Town
Nov. 1 – Swansea // Patti Pavilion
Nov. 2 – Manchester // Damnation Festival
Nov. 3 – Nottingham // Rock City
Nov. 5 – Belfast // Limelight
Nov. 6 – Dublin // Academy
Nov. 7 – Glasgow // SWG3
Nov. 8 – Newcastle // NX