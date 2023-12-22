Creed Draws Surprisingly Young Crowd for 2024 Reunion Tour

Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti discussed the surprising demographic makeup of the band's current fanbase in a recent interview. For years, Creed and its post-grunge counterparts were often mercilessly mocked by a wide array of tastemakers. But that apparently didn't stop younger listeners from getting into the band after it broke up in 2004.

Tremonti spoke about the trend in a recent interview with the YouTuber Belgian Jasper, which was transcribed by Blabbermouth. "When the tour went on sale, we get to see all the ages of people buying the tickets and if it’s male, female or whatnot," the guitarist said. "We were blown away to see that the biggest fanbase buying the tickets are between 25 and 35 years old. So a lot of these people were too young to be around when Creed was touring back in the day. So it’s good to see a whole new generation of Creed fans out there."

Tremonti noted that Creed's music never completely disappeared from the zeitgeist. "A bunch of athletes have been using [a Creed] song as kind of their go-to-battle kind of music." That's why the band has had a comeback tour in the works for years. "To be honest, we've been planning stuff and talking since before COVID about when the timing would be right," the guitarist said. "When COVID hit, it kind of derailed things."

Earlier this month, Tremonti also spoke to the New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about Creed's popularity. "We appreciate it, because ever since Creed broke up for the first time, we took that break, you realize how well we had it, as far as the radio play and the ticket sales and all that stuff," he said in the interview also transcribed by Blabbermouth. He noted that it's been much harder to make money to make money with Alter Bridge, which is mostly made up of Creed alumni, and his solo project Tremonti.

Check out a complete list of the upcoming tour dates below: July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage July 31 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Event Center August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion August 21 | Boston, MA | The Xfinity Center August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Pavilion (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe) September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre September 10 | Rogers, AR | The Walmart AMP September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily's Place September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Performing Arts Center September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Hotel