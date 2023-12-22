Q Magazine
Creed Draws Surprisingly Young Crowd for 2024 Reunion Tour

'We were blown away to see that the biggest fanbase buying the tickets are between 25 and 35 years old,' the guitarist said.

Mark Tremonti
Mark Tremonti was surprised by how many young fans bought tickets to Creed's 2024 reunion tour.

By
Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti discussed the surprising demographic makeup of the band's current fanbase in a recent interview.

For years, Creed and its post-grunge counterparts were often mercilessly mocked by a wide array of tastemakers. But that apparently didn't stop younger listeners from getting into the band after it broke up in 2004.

Scott Stapp
The band broke up in 2004 after achieving massive commercial success.

Tremonti spoke about the trend in a recent interview with the YouTuber Belgian Jasper, which was transcribed by Blabbermouth.

"When the tour went on sale, we get to see all the ages of people buying the tickets and if it’s male, female or whatnot," the guitarist said.

"We were blown away to see that the biggest fanbase buying the tickets are between 25 and 35 years old. So a lot of these people were too young to be around when Creed was touring back in the day. So it’s good to see a whole new generation of Creed fans out there."

Tremonti noted that Creed's music never completely disappeared from the zeitgeist. "A bunch of athletes have been using [a Creed] song as kind of their go-to-battle kind of music."

That's why the band has had a comeback tour in the works for years.

"To be honest, we've been planning stuff and talking since before COVID about when the timing would be right," the guitarist said. "When COVID hit, it kind of derailed things."

Mark Tremonti
Earlier this month, Tremonti also spoke to the New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about Creed's popularity.

"We appreciate it, because ever since Creed broke up for the first time, we took that break, you realize how well we had it, as far as the radio play and the ticket sales and all that stuff," he said in the interview also transcribed by Blabbermouth.

He noted that it's been much harder to make money to make money with Alter Bridge, which is mostly made up of Creed alumni, and his solo project Tremonti.

Creed
Creed's 40-city North American tour will begin in Wisconsin next July.

Check out a complete list of the upcoming tour dates below:

July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair

July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam

July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

July 31 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center

August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater

August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Event Center

August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion

August 21 | Boston, MA | The Xfinity Center

August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Pavilion (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)

September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

September 10 | Rogers, AR | The Walmart AMP

September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily's Place

September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Hotel

