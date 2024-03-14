Yola, Todd Rundgren, Real Estate and More Tapped for Crosby, Stills & Nash Tribute Show

Crosby, Stills & Nash will be honored with a tribute show at New York's Carnegie Hall featuring artists including Yola, Todd Rundgren, Real Estate and Iron & Wine.
The Music of Crosby, Stills & Nash, scheduled for May 13, is the 19th annual benefit concert in Michael Dorf's "The Music of..." series following previous iterations dedicated to Paul McCartney, David Bowie, and Prince. Dorf, the founder and CEO of City Winery, is producing the event through his MDP (Michael Dorf Presents) company.
The lineup also boasts Grace Potter, Rickie Lee Jones, Joseph, Shawn Colvin, Aoife O'Donovan, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae, and Taylor Meier of Caamp. Michelle Willis, a former member of Crosby's Lighthouse Band, and keyboardist Todd Caldwell, who played with various incarnations of CSN over the years, will be a part of the house band.
100% of net proceeds from the event go to music education for underserved youth through programs like Grammy in the Schools, Young Audiences New York, The Center for Arts Education, and Music Will.
"To be a part of this incredible evening at Carnegie Hall, celebrating the music that David, Stephen, and I created together, is a profound honor," Graham Nash, who will be participating in the show, said in a statement.
"I look forward to seeing a diverse and talented group of artists perform our songs," he added. "Music has always been about connection, about sharing stories and emotions that resonate with each other. This event allows us to relive those connections and support a cause close to our hearts — music education."
While Neil Young occasionally joined the band after their 1969 debut, turning CSN into Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the decision was made to focus on the original trio as Young was already celebrated with his own tribute concert in 2011. The evening will, however, feature reinterpretations of both group and solo songs.
"We didn't want every artist to be from that era or be colleagues," Dorf told Rolling Stone. "Those harmonies are so much in our collective subconscious. So we were also thinking of new artists or other voices who can interpret the songs so you can hear the lyrics in a different and more profound way."
So far, Nash is the only original member slated to participate. David Crosby died a little over a year ago, and although Dorf's team has reached out to Stills and still hopes that Young could make an appearance, they both have yet to officially sign on.
"Bruce Springsteen and David Byrne played at their tributes, and R.E.M.'s last show in New York was at theirs, when they came out for the encore," Dorf added. "Neil doesn't do these things very often and has his own charities. But we try to get the artists involved."
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
VIP tickets for the show are on sale as of today. General admission tickets will go on sale March 20 at carnegiehall.org.