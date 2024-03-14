Yola, Todd Rundgren, Real Estate and More Tapped for Crosby, Stills & Nash Tribute Show

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Graham Nash will participate in the event.

"To be a part of this incredible evening at Carnegie Hall, celebrating the music that David, Stephen, and I created together, is a profound honor," Graham Nash, who will be participating in the show, said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing a diverse and talented group of artists perform our songs," he added. "Music has always been about connection, about sharing stories and emotions that resonate with each other. This event allows us to relive those connections and support a cause close to our hearts — music education."

Source: Henry Diltz CSNYBook.com Neil Young was previously honored with his own tribute concert in 2011.

While Neil Young occasionally joined the band after their 1969 debut, turning CSN into Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the decision was made to focus on the original trio as Young was already celebrated with his own tribute concert in 2011. The evening will, however, feature reinterpretations of both group and solo songs. "We didn't want every artist to be from that era or be colleagues," Dorf told Rolling Stone. "Those harmonies are so much in our collective subconscious. So we were also thinking of new artists or other voices who can interpret the songs so you can hear the lyrics in a different and more profound way."

Source: Henry Diltz CSNYBOOK.COM Original member David Crosby passed away last year.

So far, Nash is the only original member slated to participate. David Crosby died a little over a year ago, and although Dorf's team has reached out to Stills and still hopes that Young could make an appearance, they both have yet to officially sign on. "Bruce Springsteen and David Byrne played at their tributes, and R.E.M.'s last show in New York was at theirs, when they came out for the encore," Dorf added. "Neil doesn't do these things very often and has his own charities. But we try to get the artists involved."

VIP tickets for the show are on sale as of today. General admission tickets will go on sale March 20 at carnegiehall.org.

