Crowded House Reveal New Album, 'Gravity Stairs,' Scheduled for May 31 Release

After releasing a new single last week and then letting the rumor mill rumble for the next several days about whether or not a new album might also be imminent, Crowded House has finally confirmed that, yes, their eight studio LP is indeed on the horizon. Entitled Gravity Stairs, the record – which, like its first single, “Oh Hi,” was co-produced by the band with Steven Schram – is scheduled for release on May 31. In addition to confirming the LP’s forthcoming arrival, the band also revealed that they’ll be doing an official album launch party on at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on June 13.

Source: MEGA Crowded House performing at The Roundhouse, Camden, London in 2022

The title, Gravity Stairs, was inspired by a heavy stone staircase near where frontman Neil Finn vacations, one which Finn – per a quote in the press release announcing the album’s upcoming release – likens to his mindset as a creator. "It's a metaphor for getting a little older and becoming aware of your own mortality, your own physicality," said Finn. "Things are getting a little harder, and there's more determination needed to get to the top, but there's still the same compulsion to climb them." The full track listing of the album is as follows: 1. Magic Piano 2. Life's Imitation 3. The Howl 4. All That I Can Ever Own 5. Oh Hi 6. Some Greater Plan (for Claire) 7. Black Water, White Circle 8. Blurry Grass 9. I Can't Keep Up With You 10. Thirsty 11. Night Song

Crowded House was originally formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1985 as an opportunity for Finn to step away from Split Enz, the band that brought him his initial burst of fame, and start anew with a project of his own, alongside fellow founding members Paul Hester and Nick Seymour. The band’s lineup has been through several different incarnations over the years, particularly since the death of Hester in 2005, including a notable stint by Neil’s brother, Tim Finn, as part of the group, but as of this writing, Crowded House consists of Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Neil’s son’s Elroy and Liam Finn.

Crowded House already have a tremendous legacy, of course: in addition to a pair of top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (“Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which climbed all the way to No. 2, and “Something So Strong,” which hit No. 7), they’ve also scored a trio of top 10 hits on the Modern Rock chart with “Chocolate Cake,” “It’s Only Natural,” and “Locked Out.” Meanwhile, in the UK, they’ve racked up 13 top 40 hits over the years, including their biggest hit, “Weather With You,” which made it to No. 7, as well as the top 20 hits “Fall At Your Feet” (No. 17), “Distant Sun” (No. 19), “Locked Out” (No. 12), and “Instinct” (No. 12). And if there's any question as to whether or not their popularity holds strong, one need only look at the response to their performance of "Don't Dream It's Over" at Glastonbury 2022.

As long as we're spotlighting the band's live performances, let us close by offering up the band's full list of tour dates across the UK and Ireland throughout June: June 12: Eden Project, St Austell June 13: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London June 15: Lincoln Castle, Lincoln June 16: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock June 17: The Mount At Wasing, Aldermaston June 19: The Piece Hall, Halifax June 20: Cardiff Castle June 21: Isle Of Wight Festival, Newport, Isle Of Wight June 23: Musgrave Park, Cork, Ireland

