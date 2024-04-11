Crowded House Releases 'Teenage Summer,' the Latest Single From Their Upcoming New Album, 'Gravity Stairs'

With their new album Gravity Stairs now less than two months away (it’s due on May 31), Crowded House have delivered unto their fans a new single: “Teenage Summer,” a song which – somewhat surprisingly – was still entitled “Life’s Imitation” even as recently as our last piece about the impending LP. The song, which is situated as the album’s second track, got a last-minute name change as a result of a certain someone in Neil Finn’s family appreciating it so much.

Source: MEGA The cover art for Crowded House's new single, 'Teenage Summer,' and their upcoming new album, 'Gravity Stairs'

“My grandson Manaia told me ‘Teenage Summer’ was one of his favourite songs,” Finn said in the press release announcing the new single’s arrival and name change. “He’d identified the peak moment in the song and a light went on. It’s that simple, the children must be heard.” Of course, this isn't too terribly surprising, given how much family has regularly played a part in the Crowded House story. The band was originally formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1985 as an opportunity for Finn to step away from Split Enz, the band that brought him and his brother Tim their initial bursts of fame. With the freshly-created project, Neil was able to start anew with a project of his own, alongside fellow founding members Paul Hester and Nick Seymour. The band’s lineup has been through several different incarnations over the years, particularly since the death of Hester in 2005, including a notable stint by Neil’s aforementioned brother, Tim as part of the group, but as of this writing, Crowded House consists of Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Neil’s son’s Elroy and Liam Finn.

As far as the new album goes, its title, Gravity Stairs, was inspired by a heavy stone staircase near where frontman Neil Finn vacations, one which Finn – per a quote in the press release announcing the album’s upcoming release – likens to his mindset as a creator. "It's a metaphor for getting a little older and becoming aware of your own mortality, your own physicality," said Finn. "Things are getting a little harder, and there's more determination needed to get to the top, but there's still the same compulsion to climb them." Fans initially got a taste of Gravity Stars with its first single, "Oh Hi," which was released on February 8. The full track listing of the album is as follows: 1. Magic Piano 2. Teenage Summer 3. The Howl 4. All That I Can Ever Own 5. Oh Hi 6. Some Greater Plan (for Claire) 7. Black Water, White Circle 8. Blurry Grass 9. I Can't Keep Up With You 10. Thirsty 11. Night Song

Meanwhile, here's the band's full list of UK tour dates, now including a new date on June 10: 10th June, Pryzm, Kingston Presented by Banquet Records 12th June Eden Sessions, Cornwall (SOLD OUT) 13th June O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London (SOLD OUT) 15th June Lincoln Castle, Lincoln (SOLD OUT) 16th June Blenheim Palace, Woodstock (SOLD OUT) 17th June The Mount At Wasing, Aldermaston 19th June The Piece Hall, Halifax (SOLD OUT) 20th June Cardiff Castle 21st June Isle Of Wight Festival, Newport, Isle Of Wight 23rd June Musgrave Park, Cork, Ireland

