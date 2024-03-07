Daft Punk's 'Random Access Memories' Is Discogs' Most Collected Release

French electronic music duo Daft Punk's 2013 multi-Grammy winning Random Access Memories is, according to a new report from online database and music resale marketplace Discogs, the platform's most "collected" release by users.

Source: Jesus Jimenez_Pacific Rim Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency Daft Punk give a sign at the 'Tron: Legacy' premiere, December 2010.

The original 2LP release now ranks as Discogs most-collected album, at 68,000 units. In 2019, RAM also topped the platform’s list of the 200 highest-selling albums from the 2010s. In comparison, the most-collected artist overall was the Beatles, at 4.7 million records across their entire catalog. Pink Floyd's 1973 album Dark Side of the Moon was the most-collected "master" release (across all reissues) at 575,000 copies. The 24-year-old platform utilizes a proprietary online categorization feature called the Collection Tool. According to their site, "This tool allows you to catalog, organize, and estimate the value of your music collection. Once you add an item to your Collection, it will appear in a list you can easily access and organize." These stats can prove insightful and fascinating as it presents the numbers across a variety of formats, genres, and countries.

Source: Columbia Records Daft Punk - Random Access Memories, 2013.

A small sampling of the figures available: the most expensive release in the collection is Prince's 1994 The Black Album, (given a 4-star review by Q) at an average cost of $27,500. The top collected format on the platform – vinyl – came in at 73 million units. Discogs goes even further with listing obscure formats, such as the minidisc and RCA's SelectaVision, the latter of which was a disc in which video and audio could be played back on a TV set using a special stylus and high-density groove system similar to records.

There was no question that Taylor Swift was the most collected artist in the 2020's, according to Discogs. Yet, the predominant genre – rock – stood the highest on the pyramid with users at 53 percent. And while Daft Punk can also hit 1 billion streams on Spotify with "Get Lucky," their enigmatic personalities continue to generate intense interest, which was recently brought back to the forefront by a tantalizing interview with session drummer Quinn, who worked with the pair during RAM, but was among the first musicians to sign-on for studio work that has yet to see the light of day. Quinn, in his interview, stated that he did have permission from both Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo to freely speak about the unreleased abandoned project. There is the possibility of the material being released at some point, but until Daft Punk makes that known, the future is still in "discovery."

