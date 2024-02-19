Damian Marley and Stephen Marley Kick Off Their Joint 'Traffic Jam Tour'

The tour, which was originally announced back in December, has suddenly received significantly more attention thanks to the box office success of the film Bob Marley: One Love, which stars Kinglsey Ben-Adir as – you guessed it – Damian and Stephen’s father.

On February 16, brothers Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley kicked off their “Traffic Jam Tour” in Long Beach, California, a jaunt which will take them throughout the US and Canada during February and March.

This tour marks the first time that Damian and Stephen – both solo artists in their own right – have gone out on the road together with a jointly curated set, one which features material from their own catalogs as well as a medley of Bob Marley classics.

As for the aforementioned Bob Marley bio-pic, critics have generally come across as less than enthused with their reviews of Bob Marley: One Love, but audiences have loved it, resulting in one of the more substantial deviations in a Rotten Tomatoes score in recent memory: as of this writing, it currently sits at 41% on the Tomatometer with a 93% Audience Score.

One individual who's an unabashed fan, however, is Stephen Marley.

"Yes, it’s a good movie, a very interesting movie," Stephen told Reggaeville in December. "You see Bob beyond the music still. His journey and the personal part, when he is not in the public, not on stage. You see him and the Wailers, the creation of some of the music. It’s a lovely story, very interesting. It takes you back in time. Watching the movie, still I had to get past someone depicting Bob. And that’s what it is. It’s really someone depicting Bob. [Kinglsey Ben-Adir] did a very good job. It’s on point, man. And Ziggy [Marley] was there as the oracle to make sure everything is alright. Look forward to it! All is well."