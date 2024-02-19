Q Magazine
Damian Marley and Stephen Marley Kick Off Their Joint 'Traffic Jam Tour'

The tour, announced in December 2023, has gained additional attention with the box office success of 'Bob Marley: One Love'

Source: MEGA

Damian and Stephen Marley, brothers in music, but - bonus! - also actual siblings

On February 16, brothers Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley kicked off their “Traffic Jam Tour” in Long Beach, California, a jaunt which will take them throughout the US and Canada during February and March.

The tour, which was originally announced back in December, has suddenly received significantly more attention thanks to the box office success of the film Bob Marley: One Love, which stars Kinglsey Ben-Adir as – you guessed it – Damian and Stephen’s father.

damianstephenmarley
Source: Chris Acosta

Damian and Stephen Marley, now touring together for the first time with a jointly curated set

This tour marks the first time that Damian and Stephen – both solo artists in their own right – have gone out on the road together with a jointly curated set, one which features material from their own catalogs as well as a medley of Bob Marley classics.

As for the aforementioned Bob Marley bio-pic, critics have generally come across as less than enthused with their reviews of Bob Marley: One Love, but audiences have loved it, resulting in one of the more substantial deviations in a Rotten Tomatoes score in recent memory: as of this writing, it currently sits at 41% on the Tomatometer with a 93% Audience Score.

One individual who's an unabashed fan, however, is Stephen Marley.

"Yes, it’s a good movie, a very interesting movie," Stephen told Reggaeville in December. "You see Bob beyond the music still. His journey and the personal part, when he is not in the public, not on stage. You see him and the Wailers, the creation of some of the music. It’s a lovely story, very interesting. It takes you back in time. Watching the movie, still I had to get past someone depicting Bob. And that’s what it is. It’s really someone depicting Bob. [Kinglsey Ben-Adir] did a very good job. It’s on point, man. And Ziggy [Marley] was there as the oracle to make sure everything is alright. Look forward to it! All is well."

Based on SetList.fm, along with the established fact that they're playing a curated set list, the band will ostensibly be playing the following songs during the tour, although one presumes that they reserve the right to mix things up if they're of a mind to do so:

10,000 Chariots

The Traffic Jam

TroubleAll Night

Pimpa's Paradise

Still Searching

Tight Ship

It Was Written

Cast The First Stone

Jah Army

Medication

The Mission

Love and Inity

Punky Reggae Party (Bob Marley & The Wailers)

Jamming (Bob Marley & The Wailers)

Is This Love (Bob Marley & The Wailers)

Rock Stone

Road to Zion

Welcome to Jamrock

Exodus (Bob Marley & The Wailers) / Move!

Encore:

Could You Be Loved (Bob Marley & The Wailers)

Source: Live Nation
Tour Dates:

Wed, Feb 21: San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Thu, Feb 22: Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat, Feb 24: Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Sun, Feb 25: Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Mon, Feb 26: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tue, Feb 27: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun, Mar 17: St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida*

Tue, Mar 19: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed, Mar 20: Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat, Mar 23: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Mon, Mar 25: Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue, Mar 26: Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed, Mar 27: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Fri, Mar 29: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat, Mar 30: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

*Festival Performance

