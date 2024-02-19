Damian Marley and Stephen Marley Kick Off Their Joint 'Traffic Jam Tour'

On February 16, brothers Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley kicked off their “Traffic Jam Tour” in Long Beach, California, a jaunt which will take them throughout the US and Canada during February and March.
The tour, which was originally announced back in December, has suddenly received significantly more attention thanks to the box office success of the film Bob Marley: One Love, which stars Kinglsey Ben-Adir as – you guessed it – Damian and Stephen’s father.
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
This tour marks the first time that Damian and Stephen – both solo artists in their own right – have gone out on the road together with a jointly curated set, one which features material from their own catalogs as well as a medley of Bob Marley classics.
As for the aforementioned Bob Marley bio-pic, critics have generally come across as less than enthused with their reviews of Bob Marley: One Love, but audiences have loved it, resulting in one of the more substantial deviations in a Rotten Tomatoes score in recent memory: as of this writing, it currently sits at 41% on the Tomatometer with a 93% Audience Score.
One individual who's an unabashed fan, however, is Stephen Marley.
"Yes, it’s a good movie, a very interesting movie," Stephen told Reggaeville in December. "You see Bob beyond the music still. His journey and the personal part, when he is not in the public, not on stage. You see him and the Wailers, the creation of some of the music. It’s a lovely story, very interesting. It takes you back in time. Watching the movie, still I had to get past someone depicting Bob. And that’s what it is. It’s really someone depicting Bob. [Kinglsey Ben-Adir] did a very good job. It’s on point, man. And Ziggy [Marley] was there as the oracle to make sure everything is alright. Look forward to it! All is well."
Based on SetList.fm, along with the established fact that they're playing a curated set list, the band will ostensibly be playing the following songs during the tour, although one presumes that they reserve the right to mix things up if they're of a mind to do so:
10,000 Chariots
The Traffic Jam
TroubleAll Night
Pimpa's Paradise
Still Searching
Tight Ship
It Was Written
Cast The First Stone
Jah Army
Medication
The Mission
Love and Inity
Punky Reggae Party (Bob Marley & The Wailers)
Jamming (Bob Marley & The Wailers)
Is This Love (Bob Marley & The Wailers)
Rock Stone
Road to Zion
Welcome to Jamrock
Exodus (Bob Marley & The Wailers) / Move!
Encore:
Could You Be Loved (Bob Marley & The Wailers)
Tour Dates:
Wed, Feb 21: San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Thu, Feb 22: Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sat, Feb 24: Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Sun, Feb 25: Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Mon, Feb 26: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Tue, Feb 27: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun, Mar 17: St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida*
Tue, Mar 19: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Wed, Mar 20: Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat, Mar 23: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
Mon, Mar 25: Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Tue, Mar 26: Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Wed, Mar 27: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Fri, Mar 29: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sat, Mar 30: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
*Festival Performance