Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello Join Forces for Co-Headlining Tour

Daryl Hall has been in the headlines for some less than ideal reasons over the last several months, after becoming embroiled in an ugly legal battle with his longtime musical partner John Oates. On March 8, however, the Philadelphia veteran managed to offer some welcome good news: he’ll be joining Elvis Costello and the Imposters for a summer co-headlining tour. The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will hit the road starting in early June, kicking things off in Oregon prior to engagements at L.A.’s Greek Theatre, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The tour will close in Vienna, VA., on July 25.

Source: MEGA Elvis Costello and the Imposters look to 'rekindle a musical relationship' with Daryl Hall on tour this summer.

“We are looking forward to kicking off the show in style in the certainty that Daryl will deliver a slam-bang finish,” Costello said in a statement, with Hall adding: “It’s fantastic to be able to rekindle a musical relationship. Get ready for lots of great music.” As alluded to by Hall, though the two ran in very different circles during their respective heydays, their paths have crossed before. Almost exactly 40 years ago, Hall duetted with Costello on the song “The Only Flame in Town” from his ninth album, Goodbye Cruel World. The song became a minor hit on MTV in the mid-‘80s.

Considering Hall & Oates’ fairly formidable current reputation, it might be tough to imagine that this pairing could have been controversial at the time. Yet Costello evidently felt the need to defend Hall’s guest appearance in a 1984 interview, saying: "Some of the inverted snobs of the music business are perhaps going to be offended by his presence because they associate him with some vacuous form of pop. But he's got a great voice, and that's all I care about." Soon after the close of their joint tour, Costello will be heading back out on the road with another long-ago collaborator, playing dates in the U.K. and Ireland with Steve Nieve starting in September.

Check out Hall and Costello's tour dates below: June 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield June 4 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest June 6 - Seattle, WA @ Remlinger Farms June 8 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater June 10 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery June 12 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino June 14 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl June 16 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU June 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre June 21 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino June 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas July 4 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage July 6 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival July 8 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre July 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann July 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena July 14 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway July 16 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall July 18 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center July 20 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts July 22 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion July 25 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Filene Center

