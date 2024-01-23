Dave Matthews Band Sets Dates for Summer 2024 Tour Throughout US

After wrapping up a spring tour of Europe and the UK that will, by the time it’s finished, have taken them to 14 countries, Dave Matthews Band will be jumping headlong into a U.S. tour that will find them winding their way from Tampa, Florida all the way up to the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington.
The band is ostensibly still touring behind their album Walk Around the Moon, which was released in May 2023, but don't be surprised to hear plenty of classic tracks in the set as well as - dare we suggest it? - even a new track or two. (Matthews hasn't said anything about adding new material, we're just kind of putting the concept out into the universe in the hopes of turning it into a reality.)
With the summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will be introducing new sustainability measures as part of its “On The Road To Zero Waste” initiative – a partnership with Live Nation. The DMB's goal is to minimize the environmental footprint of the band's concerts and divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills. In turn, Live Nation will support the concerts’ goal by providing zero waste green teams, zero waste stations, food donations, waste sorting, composting and the use of minimal single-use plastic.
An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at https://davematthewsband.com/warehouse. Citi is the official card of the Dave Matthews Band 2024 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 13th, at 9 am local time until Thursday, Feb 15th, at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
The full list of tour dates can be found below.
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2024 U.S. TOUR DATES
5/22 - Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
5/24 - West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
5/25 - West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
5/28 - Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place Amphitheater
5/29 - Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place Amphitheater
5/31 - The Woodlands, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6/1 - Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
6/12 - Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
6/14 - Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park
6/15 - Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
6/21 - East Troy, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre
6/22 - East Troy, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre
6/25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
6/26 - Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/28 - Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
6/29 - Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
7/5 - Saratoga Springs, NY, Broadview Stage at SPAC
7/6 - Saratoga Springs, NY, Broadview Stage at SPAC
7/9 - Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
7/10 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center
7/12 - Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
7/13 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
7/16 - Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavilion
7/17 - Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavilion
7/19 - Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
7/20 - Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
8/23 - Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
8/24 - Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
8/27 - Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/30 - George, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre
8/31 - George, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre
9/1 - George, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre