Dave Matthews Band Sets Dates for Summer 2024 Tour Throughout US

After wrapping up a spring tour of Europe and the UK that will, by the time it’s finished, have taken them to 14 countries, Dave Matthews Band will be jumping headlong into a U.S. tour that will find them winding their way from Tampa, Florida all the way up to the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington.

The band is ostensibly still touring behind their album Walk Around the Moon, which was released in May 2023, but don't be surprised to hear plenty of classic tracks in the set as well as - dare we suggest it? - even a new track or two. (Matthews hasn't said anything about adding new material, we're just kind of putting the concept out into the universe in the hopes of turning it into a reality.)